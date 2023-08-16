When Will ‘Oppenheimer’ Be Available to Stream? How to Watch the Film at Home

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has become a huge phenomenon following its release.

Hitting theaters the same day at Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in an event that was dubbed “Barbenheimer” as movie-goers flocked to the theater to see both films, Oppenheimer quickly became a box office smash as it made an impressive $80.5 million in its first three days in theaters.

Starring Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, the star-studded film centers on the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. More specifically, it follows Oppenheimer, the man responsible for making the Manhattan Project a success.

Now that fans have experienced Oppenheimer for themselves, they're already wondering when it will be available to stream.

Though Barbie will arrive on digital very soon, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to watch Oppenheimer from the comfort of their own home.



Here’s everything to know about how to watch, including when it will be available to stream.

When did Oppenheimer release in theaters?

The U.K. premiere of 'Oppenheimer'. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

Ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Oppenheimer held its U.K. premiere on July 13, where the cast walked the red carpet before leaving early to “go and write their pickets” and join the strike, Nolan said during the premiere.

The film officially hit theaters on July 21, the same day Barbie was released. The cultural phenomenon was dubbed “Barbenheimer” as movie-goers flocked to the theater to watch both films back-to-back.

How long is Oppenheimer’s theatrical release window?

On the set of 'Oppenheimer'. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Variety previously reported in 2021 that Nolan asked Universal to give the film an exclusive theatrical window between 90 to 120 days. However, it’s unclear if that was granted.

When will Oppenheimer be available to stream?

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. in 'Oppenheimer'. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Though Barbie, which was released on the same day as Oppenheimer, is set to arrive on digital on Sept. 5, Oppenheimer might not be able to stream until much later given Nolan’s request for a longer theatrical window.

If the film does follow the longer theatrical window, the earliest the film would be available to stream would be around Oct. 19. However, it's more likely the film won't hit streaming services until November.

Where will Oppenheimer be available to stream?

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'. Universal Pictures

Seeing as Oppenheimer is a Universal Pictures film, it will likely be available to stream on Peacock and Prime Video.

In 2021, Variety reported that Universal movies would land on Peacock after their theatrical release, before eventually heading to Prime Video, per the Wall Street Journal.