'Oppenheimer' Becomes Third Biggest Movie of 2023 at Global Box Office

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' recently surpassed 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' at the global box office. The movie has made $854 million worldwide

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Updated on September 7, 2023 12:20PM EDT
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'. Photo:

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer has hit another box office milestone.

As of Thursday, Box Office Mojo counts Christopher Nolan's latest movie — a biopic centered around American theoretical physicist and Manhattan Project scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer — as the third highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

The World War II-focused drama has now grossed $854 million worldwide, surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's total, which sits at $845.5 million across the world. The only two films that have made more money globally so far this year are Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which have each grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

In North America, Oppenheimer remains this year's fifth-highest grossing movie. Barbie and Super Mario Bros. are also on top at the domestic box office, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the end Marvel Studios' Guardians trilogy standing in third and fourth place, respectively.

Oppenheimer has made $311.2 million domestically and $542.8 million at the international box office. Without adjusting for inflation, the movie is 53-year-old Nolan's biggest box office hit worldwide since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which did cross the $1 billion mark globally.

Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer and Barbie notably both opened in theaters on July 21, creating the fan-driven "Barbenheimer" box office phenomenon that resulted in the best single weekend at the box office so far this year, per Box Office Mojo. Oppenheimer opened to $82.4 million and helped boost the nation's largest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, to the most revenue made from admissions in a single week in the company's entire history.

After those films' outstanding opening weekend, outlets like Variety reported that July 21-23 was the highest collective opening weekend for the domestic box office since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'.

Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, while Emily Blunt portrays his wife Kitty. Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett and David Krumholtz also play significant roles in the film among an ensemble cast that also includes Kenneth Branagh, Bennie Safdie, Josh Peck and Jack Quaid, among others.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'.

Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.

