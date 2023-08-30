'Only Murders in the Building' Features Nod to Meryl Streep's Iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' Role and Others

The show’s production designer Rich Murray said he decided to “attack" designing her apartment "with all the Easter eggs and inside jokes you could find"

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 10:04AM EDT
Only Murders in the Building Episode 305 -- Date night! Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building season 3. Photo:

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Meryl Streep’s appearance in Only Murders in the Building opened up a basket of Easter eggs.

The show’s production designer Rich Murray revealed in an interview with Variety that he wanted to add in several nods from the award-winning actress's long career throughout the apartment of her scatterbrained character, Loretta Durkin — who's also an actress (albeit a much less successful one).

Murray told the outlet he had only gotten a single brief from showrunner John Hoffman describing the character as a “charming and warm” woman who “has lived in the same studio apartment" in New York City for close to four decades — so he said he decided to “attack with all the Easter eggs and inside jokes you could find.”

This included adding in several quirky — and somewhat obvious — details into her American in Paris-inspired apartment, including a whole Kramer vs. Kramer bulletin board on Loretta’s refrigerator which Murray said “closely mimics" the one "over her son Billy Kramer’s bed in the film.”

“And there’s a Christmas card from her character to Billy. So we recreated that card and hung the images around it,” he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Only Murders in the Building Episode 305 -- Date night! Martin Short, Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

There are also some more subtle details, including a Devil Wears Prada-inspired bookcase, which Murray said contained “the logo of the film” across the book spines.

Additionally, there is an ottoman covered in a burlap fabric with a Kenyan coffee design — a nod to Streep's Out of Africa character Karen Blixen, who “lived on a coffee plantation.”

There are also small pieces like a framed hanging tea towel with the name "Emmeline Pankhurst," her character’s name in 2015’s Suffragette, and a vase full of tulips on Loretta's desk — a reference to Julie & Julia (2009), when Streep and Stanley Tucci’s characters have dinner in the movie.

“They’re in a booth and there is a gorgeous arrangement of French tulips that looked like they had been moved a couple of times. It was this gargantuan arrangement," Murray told Variety. "So I always put an arrangement of French tulips on her desk, and they were weirdly arranged like in the film."

Only Murders In The Building, episode 305
Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building season 3.

HULU

He said he also added in various scripts from movies and plays Streep has been in throughout the years on a desk in Loretta's apartment.

Viewers get their first look at the details of the apartment in Only Murders in the Building when Martin Short’s character Oliver stops by for dinner in episode 5 of the show’s third season, while investigating yet another death — this time of Loretta's costar Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).

“It has a lot of built-in quirkiness with drop-down, pull-down things,” Murray said of Loretta's apartment. “Everyone has everything so neatly finessed, tucked in and tightened cornered, and so we sort of pull from that.”

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 air Tuesdays on Hulu.

Related Articles
Christina Hall Shows Off Sleek New Kitchen During Family Pizza Night and Gets Rare Compliment from Daughter Taylor
Christina Hall Shows Off Her Sleek New Kitchen — and Gets Rare Compliment from Daughter Taylor (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in The Burial
Jamie Foxx Shares First Look at 'The Burial' with Tommy Lee Jones: Tells 'a Great American Story' (Exclusive)
You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. (L to R) Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman and Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman in You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Adam Sandler's Family Bat Mitzvah Netflix Movie Is His Highest Rated on Rotten Tomatoes
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap into the Evil'
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap Into the Evil'
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Hugh Jackman The Son 10 24 22
Hugh Jackman Puts Out Public Plea to Help Him Connect with Blind Middle School Student
Selena Gomez attends a screening of Apple's "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" presented by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of "Spirited" at Metrograph on November 30, 2022 in New York City
Selena Gomez Reveals She Broke Her Hand and Had Surgery After Releasing New Song 'Single Soon'
Denis Villeneuve attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England
'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Says 'There Are Words on Paper' for a Third Movie
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Halle Berry Is the 'Happiest' with 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: They're on 'Another Level' (Exclusive Source)
Barbie movie Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie
'Barbie' Becomes Warner Bros.' Biggest Movie of All Time as It Hits $1.34 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Cast as Next Audrey and Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors' (Exclusive)
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Cast as Next Audrey and Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors' in N.Y.C. (Exclusive)
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
Actor Liam Neeson attends the "Concussion" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on December 16, 2015 in New York City
Liam Neeson Reveals Embarrassing Reason He Stopped Going to Confession at 15
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'