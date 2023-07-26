Meryl Streep a Murderer? Paul Rudd Sure Thinks She's a 'Stinkerooni' in First 'Only Murders' Season 3 Trailer

Only Murders in the Building's unlikely TV trio is back — with a new murder mystery to solve!

Hulu released a new trailer for season 3 on Wednesday that features stars Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora), Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage) and Martin Short (Oliver Putnam) while also showing more from incoming cast members Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

Season 3 sees the trio investigate their “toughest case yet” when they’re tasked with solving the murder of Hollywood action star Ben Glenroy (Rudd) on the set of Oliver’s Broadway show. Streep plays Loretta Durkin, a fellow cast member — and possible suspect.

Selena Gomez, martin Short and Steve Martin. Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The trailer starts with leading man Ben collapsing in the middle of a performance as Mabel narrates, "It’s opening night and a big star drops dead on stage..." before Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) appears and declares that the murder was committed by "someone in this room."

Naturally, Oliver is panicked that his show is “hanging on by a thread.” The only solution, Mabel tells him, is for them to solve this case and catch the killer in the best way they know how. “Wanna make a podcast with me?” she proposes to Oliver and Charles. All three join hands and smile.

They begin exploring possible suspects, starting with Loretta. In a flashback, we see her completely bomb her table read and beg Oliver not to give up on her. It’s revealed that Ben wasn’t exactly a fan of her, calling her a “stinkerooni” and encouraging Oliver to give her the “booty.”

Meryl Streep and Martin Short. Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The group also investigates “TikTok-addicted starlet” Kimber (Ashley Park). Meanwhile, Mabel chases down a lead and is surprised when she comes face-to-face with Tobert (Jesse Williams) — who she was shown having an intimate dinner with — and Charles slams Oliver’s Broadway show as a “death trap.”

“Theater is all about choices,” Loretta says as we see a montage of various scenes, including Mabel bursting through the doors in a wedding dress, Charles punching Ben and the three friends screaming at something. “What you share and what you hide ... those choices change everything.”

Mabel attempts to get information out of Kimber but hasn’t exactly mastered the art of keeping it cool. “Hey, Mama!” she says, as she attempts to speak to her girl to girl. “We’re like, uh, yaasss and work and slay over here, like ... yeah.”

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Ryan Broussard. Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The trailer concludes with Uma (Jackie Hoffman) remarking snarkily in the elevator, “At least you had the consideration to keep the body out of the building this time.”



“You always know just what to say,” Charles sneers back.

In April, Gomez shared a photo with Streep on Instagram to commemorate wrapping the third season.

“I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream,” she wrote at the time. “But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. 🥰”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premieres Aug. 8 on Hulu.