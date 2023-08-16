Only 5 of 106 People Killed in Maui Fires Have Been Identified: 'What You See in a War Zone'

Loved ones are being asked by officials to "get swabbed" so they "can match people genetically"

Published on August 16, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 11, 2023.
Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii, on August 11, 2023. . Photo:

PAULA RAMON/AFP via Getty

As the death toll from the Maui wildfires rose to 106, officials said they have confirmed the identities of five victims.

On Tuesday, the Maui County and Maui Police Department publicly named Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79, both of Lahaina, as victims of the devastating fires.

Officials went on to say they have also "identified three individuals who are pending next of kin notification."

"We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families," they said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process."

As families wait to learn what happened to their loved ones, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Tuesday that identifying each victim will likely take weeks, according to CNN.

Green told the outlet that a genetics team will help identify victims and that 185 search and rescue workers and 20 cadaver dogs are still combing through the debris.

"This is much like what you see in a war zone or what we saw on 9/11," the governor said on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 12, 2023.
Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii, on August 12, 2023.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

However, the process of identifying victims is challenging as their remains are mostly unrecognizable.

"We’re asking all of our loved friends and family in the area who have any concern to go get swabbed at the family support center so that we can match people genetically," Green said.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that examiners have extracted DNA profiles from 13 victims and have received 41 DNA samples from missing family members.

The family members of Buddy Jantoc, one of the confirmed victims, told the newspaper they feared for the worst when they didn't hear from him for days.

Keshia Alakai, his oldest granddaughter, told the outlet that two police officers visited the family on Saturday to inform them that they had discovered the 79-year-old's musician's body at his home.

"I hope to God he did not suffer," Alakai said.

Green told CNN on Tuesday that the death toll could still rise significantly, with much of the search area still needing to be covered. 

"Over the course of the next several weeks, we’ll be able to confirm who passed away. But it’s going to be very difficult going," Green said. 

The governor said many people died on a highway down by the ocean in western Maui.

"I think many of the fatalities that we’ll ultimately discover, a higher percentage will be from there," he said. "But now that we’re going to the houses, we are not sure what we will see. We’re hopeful and praying that it’s not large, large numbers."

