'One Tree Hill' Star Bethany Joy Lenz Says She Has 'a Lot to Tell' After 10-Year Experience in a 'Cult'

Bethany Joy Lenz says she was part of a “cult” for 10 years, and she's mentally steeling herself to open up publicly about her experience.

The One Tree Hill alum told her former costars on Monday’s episode of the Drama Queens podcast that she’d write a book about her experience in the undisclosed cult — which captured a decade of her life.

“I was in a cult for 10 years,” she told Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan. “That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery — 10 years of recovery after that. So there’s a lot to tell.”

Lenz, 42, didn’t share any further details about the cult at this time, though she said she writes about the experience privately. When asked by guest host Michaela McManus if she’d like to be an author, Lenz said “for sure.” However, she feels, “the pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real and all the people that are involved.”

The actress added, “Also, I don’t know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that. But I do write. I write all the time.”

Though Lenz has never publicly identified the “cult” she was a part of, she speaks against other organizations that she sees as potentially problematic messaging. In 2021, Lenz called out the Mosaic Church on her Instagram for alleged negative behaviors. “The hierarchy in this “church”, the level of abuse that I’ve consistently heard goes on behind the scenes and how everything centers around the Leader is textbook 101 of cults,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “And usually, unless you’re in the inner circle, it’s much harder to spot.”

Lenz said she was only an attendee at the church “on and off for two years.”

