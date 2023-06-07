One of Finland’s Richest Men Slapped with $130,000 Fine for Driving 20 mph Over Speed Limit

One of Finland’s richest men found himself slapped with a high fine for speeding in his home country.



Andres Wiklöf, 76, was driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone in the Åland Islands while en route toward the Åland Island capital of Mariehamn with friends, according to ABC News. He was fined €121,000 ($129,544), per the outlet.

Wiklöf said that he tried to slow down when the speed limit suddenly changed to 30 mph on the road he was on, but was unable to slow down sufficiently before being pulled over, the outlet reported.

“I really regret the matter,” Wiklöf told local newspaper Nya Åland, per The Guardian. “I had just started slowing down, but I guess that didn’t happen fast enough. It’s how it goes.”



Finland is one of a number of countries in the Nordic region where traffic fines are based on the severity of the offense as well as the driver's income, according to The Guardian.

In addition to being a multi-millionaire, Wiklöf — chairman and founder of Wiklöf Holding AB, a company estimated to be worth over $10 million — was previously fined €63,680 in 2018, five years after being hit with a €95,000 ticket for the same offense, per ABC News.



The businessman’s driving license has also been suspended for 10 days.



As for the fine, Wiklöf said he hoped the government would be able to put his money to good use.



“I have heard the government wants to save €1.5bn on healthcare in Finland, so I hope that my money can fill a gap there,” he remarked, according to The Guardian.