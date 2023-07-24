‘One Life to Live’ Alum Kristen Alderson Is Engaged: 'I’ve Never Cried So Many Happy Tears'

The actress shared the news of her engagement to actor Taylor Crousoreon Thursday: ‘My new ‘best day ever’’

Updated on July 24, 2023 03:23PM EDT
Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore Engagement
Photo:

Michael D'Angora

Kristen Alderson said yes! 

The One Life to Live and General Hospital actress, 32, is engaged to actor and comedian Taylor Crousore.

“I’ve never cried so many happy tears in one night🙌,” the actress shared on Instagram on Thursday. “@crousore You make all of my dreams come true & I cannot wait to spend forever with you!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore Engagement
Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore Engagement.

Michael D'Angora

Crousore popped the question at Pier 84 at Hudson River Park on July 15, almost exactly two years after the couple had their first date at the same spot. 

“Taylor and I met up for the first time ON THIS PIER after falling for each other virtually for a month 1/2 prior. We were both so nervous but SO hopeful that we would be just as big of a match in person as we felt we were over the 800+ videos we had sent to each other back & forth,” she shared. “And lucky for us, after sharing our first kiss on that pier, we knew [we] were a match.” 

Alderson’s new fiancé echoed her dreamy love-at-first-date story in his own post celebrating their engagement. 

Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore Engagement
Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore Engagement.

Michael D'Angora

“When I had my first date with @krisalderson on this pier, from the moment we first sat on that bench and kissed, I knew I was going to ask her to marry me,” Crousore shared on Instagram. “I just figured I’d give it a reasonable 2 years to ask so I didn’t sound even crazier after telling you ‘I love you’ on the first date.”

Alderson’s touching tribute to the special day also included a sweet message about her partner, with her writing that he is “everything I ever dreamed of and more!”

“I feel like I’ve been with you for a lifetime, & almost can’t remember life before you,” she wrote. “When I think I can’t possibly love you more, I somehow feel giddier EVERY DAY that I have the honor of being yours.”

The soap opera star also teased that she will share more details of the proposal soon because her fiancé “created a whole night” out of the special moment.

“It was PERFECT😭,” she wrote. “The night was filled with surprises, family, friends, romance, & so much LOVE❤️😭”

While Alderson shared the photos that Crousore’s theatrical collaborator and friend Michael D’Angora secretly captured while wearing a bucket hat in disguise, Crousore shared more candid snaps from the special day that alluded to the surprises he had in store. 

One photo showed the couple wearing sashes that have “Just Engaged” ascribed on them in gold as they posed in front of a “She Said Yes” sign at a post-proposal gathering. Another showed Alderson’s mom next to her with other loved ones present. 

Kristen Alderson; Taylor Crousore

Kristen Alderson Instagram

Many friends of the couple took to the comments on Instagram to congratulate the duo on their engagement, including Alderson’s One Life to Live costar, Brittany Underwood.

“I could not be any freaking happier that my bestie is gonna marry someone who is beyond perfect for her and is going to take care of her in the best way possible,” Underwood wrote. “She is in such good hands, oofff I’m tearing up just thinking about it. What an epic weekend. Love you both so much. Cannot wait for this wedding!!! 

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset fame (and a fellow soap opera alum!) also chimed in, writing “Awww this is so sweet and so cute!!! Congrats beautiful!!!! Pics are so good!!”

The couple frequently share sweet photos together and gushing captions, with Crousore recently posting a touching birthday message to his now-fiancée.

“Kristen DeAnn Alderson, near or far, rain or shine, hungry or stuffed, with or without a toothpick, Jedi or Sith, I pinch myself every day that you chose to dance with me in this great, big, beautiful adventure of life,” he wrote on Instagram in May. “Loving you and being loved by you fills me with more gratitude than you can imagine and makes me a better person every day. You are a gift to this world.”

