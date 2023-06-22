Next to holiday season, summer is the most action-packed and social time of year. From pool parties and barbecues to concerts and vacations, calendars fill up faster than a carry-on bag for a long weekend. With so many events, you're going to need one perfect dress. (Yes, one.) A slip dress can work for just about any occasion, as long as you add the right accessories. Not only will this strategy get you out the door way faster, but it also saves you money and precious suitcase space when you travel.

Gap

Buy It! Gap Midi Slip Dress, $71 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

This bias-cut Gap slip dress is comfortable, flattering and on-trend. Plus, the pink hue is surprisingly versatile and will make you stand out at any event.

BBQ Cool

PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman

Buy It! Left to Right: Hat Attack Lilah Bag, $161, shopbop.com; Venessa Arizaga Flower Hour Bracelet, $85, venessaarizaga.com; Either/Or The Criss Cross Slide, $194, shopeitheror.com; Quay Narrow Down Sunglasses, $95, quayaustralia.com; Free People Hair Scarf, $32, freepeople.com,

Whether it's a Fourth of July blowout or just burgers in the backyard, you're bound to get invited to a slew of barbecues between now and Labor Day. Go for a flat sandal (the fisherman style is having a moment), then add summer-y extras like a beaded bracelet, a bandana for your neck or hair, plus statement sunnies and a raffia bag.

Best-Dressed Guest

PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman

Buy It! Left to Right: B-Low the Belt Gissel Mini Chain Belt, $160, b-lowthebelt.com; Melinda Maria Zodiac Constellation Ring, $78, melindamaria.com; Azazie Champagne Pleated Ruffle Evening Heels, $59, azazie.com; Anthrolopogie Teardrop Shell Earrings, $48, anthropologie.com; Nina Alexia Clutch, $103.50 (orig. $138), ninashoes.com

For a fancy event like a wedding, bring on the bling with your accessories. A gold chain belt creates a sexy silhouette, while oversize shell earrings and frilly heels add some fun flair. Top it off with a dazzling crystal clutch and sparkly signet ring.

Concert Queen

PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman

Buy It! Left to Right: Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket, $98, levis.com, Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic, $65, converse.com; CLED Sculptural Small Charm Necklace, $120, thecled.com; Maria LaRosa Laminated One Socks, $48, freepeople.com; Stoney Clover Lane Stadium Clear Fanny Pack, $108, stoneycloverlane.com

You can totally rock a slip dress at a music festival. The key is to pair it with comfy kicks you can dance in for hours. Classic Chuck Taylor high tops add an edgy vibe, while a venue-approved clear fanny pack allows you to go hands-free. Throw on a fun rope necklace and tie a denim jacket around your waist for when the temperature drops.

Tourist Attraction

PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman

Buy It! Left to Right: Jacquemus La Casquette Artichaut Hat, $115, shopbop.com; DIFF Tahoe Sunglasses, $98, diffeyewear.com; Veja Rio Branco Light Sneakers, $170, revolve.com; Boden Cropped Fringe Crochet Vest, $44.99 (orig. $90), bodenusa.com; Eli Beamont Crossbody Stone Bag, $116, eliebeaumont.com

This travel outfit is as Instagram-friendly as it is practical. An open weave knit vest creates the look of separates while adding coverage on top. Slip on some lightweight, cushioned sneakers for all-day exploring and grab a crossbody bag that fits all of your essentials. A baseball hat and aviators will make everyone think you're a local.

Coastal Chic

PEOPLE / Lauren Lieberman

Buy It! Left to Right: Oak + Fort Shirt 100% Linen Shirt, $68 (orig. $84), oakandfort.com; Freedom Moses Chai Slides, $50, freedomoses.com; Lack of Color Seashells Fedora Hat, $139, revolve.com; Warby Parker Drew Jet Black Sunglasses, $95, warbyparker.com; Azul & Shell Beach Tote W/ Flat Clutch, $235; clarev.com

Going on a boat? Lean into the coastal chic aesthetic with a twist. You'll need a breezy white linen shirt, which can be worn open or tied up, bright-colored waterproof sandals, a wide-brim straw hat and black sunnies. Bonus points for a splurge-worthy striped tote.