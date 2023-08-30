One Direction Sings Sweet Kelly Clarkson Cover in Unseen 'X-Factor' Footage - Watch!

'The X-Factor U.K.' shared previously unreleased footage of the former boy band's second-ever performance on Wednesday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 04:35PM EDT

They may have been on hiatus for six years, but our lives would still suck without One Direction

On Wednesday, The X-Factor U.K. shared just under 30 minutes of unseen footage of the former boy band made up of Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson

The competition series released extended film of the hitmakers’ earliest moments as a band, showing extended footage surrounding their first-ever performance in front of the judges of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” and an unreleased performance of Kelly Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without You.” 

Prior to their performance, the group, then between the ages of 16 and 18, spoke about how high the stakes felt. “There’s a lot of pressure today to show that what they’re doing is the right decision. We all think it’s the right decision though because we’re living it,” Payne, now 30, says. “The first performance we’ve got to show that we’re for real and we are a boy band and we can do this.”

For the second song the “What Makes You Beautiful” band ever sang, they chose Clarkson’s 2009 hit. In the new video, they give a charming yet rocky performance of the pop-rock song, as each member gets a chance to step forward and belt out several verses. Styles, now 29, crooned the chorus as the rest of the band lulled harmonies to support him. 

One Direction pose for a photocall to promote the X-Factor final held at The Connaught Hotel on December 9, 2010
One Direction.

Dave Hogan/Getty 

Judge Simon Cowell later offered criticism based on their performance and spoke to them about why the judges put them together as a group. Cowell told them, “Once we got through to the bootcamp stage, there were weaknesses, which is why we made the decision about all of you individually, because there were people who just shown better by the later stages.”

He continued, “I could see by the looks on your faces that you thought we made a stupid decision and you’d been here before, but you have to know that when I make decisions like that, I am thinking what’s genuinely right for the competition and I have to put you up against the other competitors. It has to be fair.”

Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik of One Direction perform on stage at HMV Hammersmith Apollo on January 10, 2012
One Direction.

Christie Goodwin/Redferns

The music industry veteran explained to the teenage fivesome, who were all near tears, that he could see they were less experienced than some of the other people in the competition. He ultimately sent them onto the next round and said, “When it worked, it worked. I genuinely think that you work as a band.”

At one point, Cowell also jokingly asks 1D if they had a “falling out” yet, adding, “You will, trust me.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the past, The X-Factor U.K. has dropped never-before-seen clips of each bandmate’s solo audition and previously unreleased footage of how the “Best Song Ever” boy band was assembled by the judges.

One Direction went on to win third place of the reality show in 2010 and released four albums that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Malik, now 30, left the band after five years in March 2015. 

The remaining members continued working together until they announced in August 2015 that they were going on an “extended hiatus” starting in March 2016.

Related Articles
Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Travis Scott Announces 2023 North American 'Utopia' - Circus Maximus Tour
Trace Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show
Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Says He'd Be 'More Successful' If He Wasn't Part of His 'Famous Family'
Doja Cat Prince's Trust Gala 2023
Doja Cat Announces the Release Date of Her New Album ‘Scarlet’
Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers
Billie Eilish Brings Out Surprise Guests Boygenius During Intimate London Concert
John Mellencamp performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, 2022
John Mellencamp Raves Over His 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend's 'Tolerance': 'She Has Not Left My Side'
Ellie Goulding Responds After Being Hit by Firework On Stage
Ellie Goulding Says She's 'OK' After Being Hit by Firework During Performance: ‘Face Is Intact'
Paris Jackson Explains Why She Didnât Post Online for Michael Jacksonâs 65th Birthday
Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Late Father Michael Jackson on His 65th Birthday: 'I Owe Everything to Him'
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson Thought She Was 'Hard to Love' — Until She Met Eric Johnson Who 'Embraces' Her Career (Exclusive)
Rare sighting of Blanket Jackson interacting with fans along with his brother Price during their father's birthday in which Michael Jackson would have been 65 years old in Las Vegas.
Blanket Jackson Makes Rare Appearance on What Would Have Been Michael Jackson’s 65th Birthday
Rapper August 01 performs onstage during the Head in the Clouds Festival by 88 Rising at Los Angeles State Historic Park
AUGUST 08, Def Jam Records Singer and Producer, Dead at 31
Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Beyoncé to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, Will Be Given a Key to the City Ahead of 'Renaissance' Tour Stop
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019
Miley Cyrus Says She and Ex Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home That Burned Down 'Had So Much Magic to It'
Alan, Jimmy, Wayne, Marie, Merrill, Donny and Jay Osmond promoting The Osmonds 50th Anniversary Reunion DVD
Donny and Marie Osmond's Siblings: All About Their Brothers
Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne attends the launch party for Emmanuel Acho's new book "ILLOGICAL" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Wayne Releases 'Good Morning' — the Theme Song for the Fox Sports 1 Series 'Undisputed'
Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common
Ellie Goulding Gets Hit in Face with Firework During UK Festival Performance — and Continues Singing!
Dave Matthews Band Extends Tour Dates
Dave Matthews Band Adds Fall Dates to 2023 Tour