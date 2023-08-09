This Popular Purse Organizer Is 'the Best Organizing Hack,' and It's on Sale for Just $8

Digging for keys at the bottom of a handbag — or somehow ending up with hand sanitizer when searching for your best lipstick — is no fun. Whether it’s a tote bag, backpack, or purse, keeping bags organized is essential.

A purse organizer can keep everything in order and easy to find. Right now, the shopper-approved Omystle Medium Purse Organizer Insert is on sale at Amazon. It’s made from a mix of wool and polyester felt that’s soft and won’t scratch or snag the interior of a bag, and the organizer has 13 compartments to store all of your necessities. Plus, it has a zippered pocket, which provides extra protection for valuables like a wallet or phone.

With the insert, your bag will stay in shape and won't slouch or droop. Shoppers can choose from seven different sizes, mini through extra-large, including two slender options. The brand’s handy size chart can help you choose the one for your specific bag. And it comes in 16 colors ranging from classic neutrals like black and brown to bolder colors like red and rose. The price varies depending on the size and color, but thanks to the on-page coupon, the inserts start at just $8.

Omystle Medium Purse Organizer Insert in Beige, $8 (Save 72%)

Amazon

The organizer has racked up over 19,000 five-star ratings from shoppers with any raving that it's the "best purchase" they have ever made. One shopper shared that the organizer was "life-changing" for them. "I don't know why I waited until now to get one of these! No more digging around in my purse for anything! Everything is always right where I put it," they wrote.

A second shopper noted, “Now my purse is so organized and neat!” They added, “There is more than enough storage and compartments for my needs… No more turning my bag upside down to dump everything out on the bed or counter.” A third shopper stated at the end of their review that the insert is the “best organizing hack ever.”

Transform your favorite bag from chaos to order with the Omystle Medium Purse Organizer Insert while it’s up to 72 percent off.

