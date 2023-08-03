Omar Apollo Wants to Inspire Others to ‘Be a Little Selfish' When It Comes to Skin Care (Exclusive)

One question singer-songwriter Omar Apollo is commonly asked is, "What's your skincare routine?"

His reply is always: “Girl, I'm not going to give you my secrets. My mom just passed me good genetics, but you do have to take care of your skin 100%.”

Committing his all into something is a part of who the Ivory artist is. Even after receiving his first Grammy nomination and touring around the U.S. with SZA on her debut arena tour (all within the last few months), the 26-year-old still managed to add one more first to his résumé – a beauty ambassadorship.

On July 19, Apollo was named the brand voice of superfood-charged skincare brand Youth to the People. Not only is the gig introductory for the brand, the brand, in turn, is Apollo's doorway to the beauty world as well.

"I've always, in my head, been like, 'A skincare [collaboration] would totally make sense,' because I only want to do things that align with who I am as a human being," he tells PEOPLE exclusively.



There’s a couple of things that brought Youth to the People and Apollo together.

First, Apollo thinks the name in itself has a pleasant ring to it. “Youth to the People is just nice to hear. Youth is not just a physical form, it's more of a spirit and feeling."

Even better – he’s been a long-time fan of the brand. “​​I’ve used the travel-size Superfood Cleanser and the Air-Whip Moisture Cream for years on the road,” Apollo shares of the greens-infused face wash – which helps detox pores and remove makeup – and the hydrating gel moisturizer.

That comes from the fact that he prioritizes his skin even when he's hopping from place to place for work. "I wanted to give purpose to myself, to my routine. I have all my lotions, oils, creams, everything that smells good about me, it's all in two toiletry bags that I carry around."



His skincare journey tracks back to his childhood, as his mom made sure to moisturize his skin with coconut oil and lotion.



Naturally, that turned into his own genuine interest in taking care of his skin. "As I got older, I just liked skin care. There's something about getting ready in the morning that I enjoyed and I would use my mom's products. She also has holistic approaches that she learned from her mom. It is nice to have that," he tells PEOPLE, adding that it's become a form of bonding between them.

It seems like his mom's teachings paid off. These days, Apollo is so brushed up on skin care that he’s now the one who's a step ahead. “It's funny because she tried to put me onto stuff, and then I'm like, ‘Girl, I already know. Trust me.'"

Right now, he's also big on sunscreen, chamomile body oil to calm the nerves and going to the steam room every single morning for the "sake" of his mental health.



Apollo has three siblings, including two brothers he describes as conventionally “manly and masculine.” As for himself, “I'm a little, ‘Eh’,” he says while sticking out his tongue, a sassy gesture that signals he is not.

But, the "Endlessly” singer is all about encouraging other men to embrace their beauty routines.

"I hope that men take it more seriously. I date men, so it's like, you should probably do something a little extra,” he says. “Every guy wants to have good skin. You have to apply yourself and actually put this into your lifestyle. All my friends, even my brothers, see how much I put into it.”

Apollo thinks of himself as a "very complex human" and even the topic of skin care strikes a chord within him. He believes that the face is "the window to your soul" and expressions are a "reflection of how you feel inside."

How does that tie into his favorite products? Well, he poses, "Why wouldn't you want [skin] to look a little dewy?”



Maybe Apollo is ready to date himself like his hit single "Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me at All)" would suggest, and his attention toward his wellbeing is a sign of that.

He hopes to inspire others to feel the same way as he embarks on a new chapter with Youth to the People. "It's okay to take care of you and think about yourself and be a little selfish sometimes and, like, wash your face," he says with a gentle laugh.