An Omaha woman became a bride and a widow within the span of one hour, after her husband suffered a fatal blood clot on their wedding day.

Toraze and Johnnie Mae Davis had just finished their wedding ceremony Monday when they exited the Ebenezer Baptist Church to take family photos. That’s when, at 4:35 pm, the 48-year-old groom's heart stopped, according to a local news report on KCCI-TV .

“We were in the church and it was a beautiful ceremony,” Jewel Roberson, Johnnie Mae’s friend, told the channel.

She added, “Toraze suffered from a medical event that was not survivable…in a second. It happened within seconds.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Johnnie Mae Davis, whose husband died one hour after their wedding. Getty

The couple’s children, friends, and family were all in attendance.

To support Jonnie Mae, her friends and family have set up a GoFundMe, a meal train and a donation collection at ECO Supportive Living, a charitable organization that helps older people and those with disabilities, where Davis is a director.

“She's been widowed and married in a 10-minute span. She's going to need lawn services. She's going to need snow removal when the winter comes,” Roberson said. “Johnnie Mae has suffered through so much and she's just such a loving person.”



Others were quick to praise Johnnie Mae’s selfless nature, and are hoping the community will support her.

“It doesn't matter what time or how big the need is, Johnnie Mae is always willing to help. I'm asking that the community come together and give back the same support she does continuously. I just really want the community and all of us to just support her in the same way that she does on a daily basis,” her friend and coworker Monica Miller, who organized the GoFundMe, told KCCI-TV.

"At ECO Supportive Living, our motto is that we treat our clients like family. Johnnie Mae is a true living example of what that means. Johnny Mae goes above and beyond for the elderly and disabled population that we serve.”

Their friends also hope his tragic death serves as a reminder for others to take care of their health.

"Every second, minute you take it seriously. You try to keep your health together so you can have more happy times and your life won't get cut short like this,” said Tonja Ross, a nurse and friend of Johnnie Mae's.

"Not all medical emergencies are preventable. However, some may be. Please learn from this tragedy and try to keep up with you and your family’s health by keeping your doctor updated on any concerns, signs, or symptoms and doing your yearly visits. There are labs, tests, treatments, and procedures that could help determine what issues your body might be having.” Ross told KCCI-TV.

She added, “Be honest with your doctor. If you are not going to do the suggested treatment, let them know. There might be a different alternative that you may be willing to try. It is important to keep being active in your health, so your happiest day does not turn into the most devastating day of your life or your loved ones' life.”

