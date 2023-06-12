Olympic Volleyball Gold Medalist Alix Klineman Welcomes First Baby with Husband Teddy Purcell

Alix Klineman can add another accomplishment to her list of many — she's officially a mom!

The Olympic gold medal-winning volleyball player, 33, and her retired NHL pro fiancé Teddy Purcell have welcomed their first baby together, a son, the couple confirmed on Instagram Monday.

Son Theodore Gray Purcell was born on Friday, June 9, the couple shared alongside their first moments in the hospital and at home with their baby boy.

In late April, Klineman was celebrated by family and friends in a sweet baby shower she shared photos from on Instagram.

"Feeling so loved after such a special baby shower yesterday 💚 Big thanks to the O’Brien fam for planning and hosting the most perfect party 🫶🏼 Every detail was so cute and thoughtful and I’m left feeling so grateful for our friends & family and even more ready to meet our petit prince!" she raved in the caption.

Klineman and Purcell got engaged in June 2021. At the time, Klineman shared heartwarming photos from the memorable moment on Instagram.

"You and me, FOREVER 💘💍@teddypurcell," Klineman wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing as well as pictures from an engagement party.

In September, Klineman shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of Purcell's birthday.

"Happy birthday to my #1. I love you to Portofino and back. I couldn't imagine my life without you @teddypurcell 🤍," she wrote.

