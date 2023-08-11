Elizabeth Beisel is doing her best to keep her dad’s legacy alive.

The 30-year-old former Olympic swimmer — who won a silver in the 400-meter individual medley and a bronze at the 200-meter backstroke at the 2012 London Olympics — is using her platform to bring awareness to cancer through her charity, Block Cancer.

In 2021, just three weeks after her beloved father Ted Beisel died from pancreatic cancer, Elizabeth honored him by becoming the first woman ever to swim to Block Island from the mainland, just over 10 miles off the coast of Rhode Island.

She raised $665,000 for cancer research in the challenge, but the feat was not easy — even for an Olympic-caliber swimmer, she tells PEOPLE.

“It was hard,” Beisel says. “I mean, swimming is hard mentally, whether you're swimming distance or not, but for me to kind of just be alone for two to three to four hours in all of my training swims was really difficult.”

She adds, “There was no spicing it up. I didn't have sets that were given to me by a coach to make the time pass. It was just like, I have my watch and I would look at it and be, alright, great. In three hours, I'll be done, I'll be down the beach.”

But Beisel accomplished what she set out to do — and now she’s ready to contribute more to the cancer cause through her charity.

“I figured instead of doing a very hard swim every summer,” she laughs, “I could probably make it easier and sell some really cool merch and sell products for cancer patients that are actually of high quality and cute, and things that they would want to wear.”

With a website that launched less than a month ago, the former athlete says it has already recorded more than $35,000 in sales. The organization donates to 90 percent of its net profits to cancer research and clinical trials through the nonprofit Swim Across America, according to Block Cancer.

“It’s really incredible to see the support that Block Cancer has gotten and how many people are ordering not just the hoodies and like everyday items, but also the porch shirts, the chemo caps, the blankets, the cancer care packages,” Beisel says. “It's been really beautiful to see the cancer community really lean into it — it's been wonderful.”

Beisel is humble about her accomplishments — she introduces herself to a reporter as someone who “used to be a swimmer” — but when the Rhode Island native isn’t playing music, surfing, getting her yoga teaching certificate, serving as an analyst for NBC Sports and ESPN, or spending time with her fiancé Jack Nichting (whom she met when they were contestants on Survivor), she’s dedicated to making waves with her foundation.

“I feel like the possibilities are endless, sadly because cancer touches so many people,” she says. “I think the more that we can raise awareness and really wrap our arms around the people that are actually fighting it, because that's who it's all about, and just make them feel like they're seen and heard and they're supported, I think is the most important thing for me.”

