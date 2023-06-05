Olympians Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks Marry in 'Old Hollywood Glam' Wedding: All the Photos (Exclusive)

The couple wed at Osage House in Bentonville, Arkansas on May 28 in front of 170 guests: "Meant the world to us," says Wieber

By
and Emily Strohm
Published on June 5, 2023 04:19 PM
Jordyn Wieber Chris Brooks wedding and olympics
Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks on their wedding day, Jordyn Wieber. Photo:

Megan Burges Photography; Scott Heavey/Getty 

Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks are officially husband and wife!

The former Olympic gymnasts wed at Osage House in Bentonville, Arkansas on May 28 in a "old Hollywood glam with a modern twist," themed wedding Wieber, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"To become husband and wife is so exciting," she says of their marriage. "It means we are committing to building a special and meaningful life together and to make the commitment in front of our favorite people at our wedding meant the world to us."

Jordyn Wieber Chris Brooks wedding
Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks on their wedding day.

Megan Burges Photography

The couple's 170 guests included Wieber's 2012 Fierce Five Olympic teammates Aly Raisman and Kyla Ross, plus Madison Kocian and Jake Dalton.

Planned and designed by Amanda Reed, the wedding's location was perfect for the gymnasts' families, as Wieber's crew is from Michigan while Brooks' family is from Texas. "It was a great happy medium for both of our families," she says.

"We live and work at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and have super busy schedules, so it made planning so much easier knowing that our venue and vendors were local," Wieber adds.

As Wieber explained, she "envisioned something that was classy, chic, and had a ton of flowers and candles to create a warm feel." Reed brought it all to life. "I also wanted to be sure that when the DJ started, everyone was out of their seats dancing and having a great time."

Jordyn Wieber Chris Brooks wedding

Megan Burges Photography

The pair first met back in 2011 when they were both competing at the World Gymnastics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. "We were friends for a few years and crossed paths many times competing internationally in gymnastics before we started dating," recalls Wieber.

Brooks proposed in Michigan in 2021, where Wieber was being inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. 2021. "He walked in the door, my jaw dropped, and he got on one knee," she told PEOPLE at the time.

The bride walked down the aisle to "Turning Page" by Sleeping at Last, in a Made with Love Bridal dress from Joon Bridal in Fayetteville, AR.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It had a V-neck, full beaded bodice and a crepe skirt. I was drawn to the style because it was the perfect combination of eye-catching, but simple," Wieber says. "It totally matched the theme of the wedding, which was classic, but modern."

Jordyn Wieber Chris Brooks wedding
Jordyn Wieber stands next to teammates Aly Raisman and Kyla Ross.

Megan Burges Photography

Also matching the theme were the night's Silks A Bloom flowers, which included a hanging installation over the dance floor.

The wedding's dinner menu had a mediterranean twist, as a nod to Wieber's Lebanese heritage, and a 4-tier cake with 3 different flavors — classic wedding cake, pineapple brown butter, and strawberry.

"We did 3 custom cocktails. A hibiscus margarita, a cucumber basil smash, and a bourbon smash. We also had custom drink stirrers with pictures of the bride and groom on them from the Olympics, which was a surprise from our wedding planner," she adds.

Jordyn Wieber Chris Brooks wedding

Megan Burges Photography

The pair's close friend, a former football coach at UCLA and Arkansas Razorback football player officiated the wedding, which was "the perfect mix of funny, sentimental, and sweet," says Wieber of the multi-day celebration which included an outing on Beaver Lake and some time hitting breweries in Bentonville.

Looking back on the couple's special day, Wieber described the overall night as "memorable and greater than we could’ve ever imagined." And her favorite moment: "When every single guest was out on the dance floor!"

Related Articles
Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart in âDreamyâ Italian Wedding
Andi Dorfman's Italian Wedding Was a Fairy Tale: See the Gorgeous Photos
Anna Shay
'Bling Empire' Star Anna Shay Dead from a Stroke at 62 (Exclusive)
Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland and Griffin Gluck
KaDee Strickland 'Screamed' When She Realized 'Cruel Summer' Would Be a 'Private Practice' Reunion (Exclusive)
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Sigourney Weaver Vows to Keep Her Granddaughter Safe in the First Trailer for 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart'
Amy Duggar King 'Tried' Contacting Josh's Wife to Offer Her and Their Kids a Place to Stay After His Legal Drama
Amy Duggar King 'Tried' Contacting Josh's Wife to Offer Her and Their Kids a Place to Stay After His Legal Drama
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling Strong Enough to Speak on Her Experiences: Grateful for the Freedom
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling 'Strong Enough' to Speak on Her Experiences: 'Grateful' for the 'Freedom'
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' During First Non-Work Event After Knee Surgery
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' Following Second Knee Replacement Surgery (Exclusive)
Evan Handler Kim Catrall
Evan Handler Calls Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo 'Great,' Even If She Had 'No Contact with Anybody' (Exclusive)
David Faustino and actress Christina Applegate
David Faustino on Christina Applegate's Health: She 'Wants to Get a Little Stronger' (Exclusive)
jojo siwa promo pic
JoJo Siwa Lets Her 'Inner Elton' Out in Support of Elton John's New Rocket Fund: 'Such a Beautiful Thing' (Exclusive)
STARS ON MARS: Tom Schwartz in STARS ON MARS premiering June 5Ã¢ÂÂth (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Brook Rushton/FOX. ÃÂ©2023 FOX Media LLC.
Tom Schwartz Blasted Off for 'Stars on Mars' in the Thick of the Scandoval: 'I Needed a Break from Reality'
Amy Duggar King Shares the 'Beautiful' Moment from the Day of Grandma Duggar's Funeral
Amy Duggar King Says She Feels She's 'Condoning' Abuse If She Doesn't Speak Out Against Her Family
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess Says 'Sex and the City' Helped 'Generate a Conversation That Was Long Overdue' About LGBTQ+ Community
Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie Lookalike Dolls
The 'Barbie' Movie Barbie Dolls Just Dropped — and All Eyes Are on Ryan Gosling's Ken
al pacino and Noor
Al Pacino Is 'Excited' to Become a Dad Again, Says Source: He 'Loves Being a Father' (Exclusive)
Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke
'Summer House': Amanda and Kyle Will Have Almost 'Zero Involvement' in Carl and Lindsay's Wedding (Exclusive)