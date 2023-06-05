Olympians Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks Marry in 'Old Hollywood Glam' Wedding: All the Photos (Exclusive)

Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks are officially husband and wife!

The former Olympic gymnasts wed at Osage House in Bentonville, Arkansas on May 28 in a "old Hollywood glam with a modern twist," themed wedding Wieber, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE.



"To become husband and wife is so exciting," she says of their marriage. "It means we are committing to building a special and meaningful life together and to make the commitment in front of our favorite people at our wedding meant the world to us."

Jordyn Wieber and Chris Brooks on their wedding day. Megan Burges Photography

The couple's 170 guests included Wieber's 2012 Fierce Five Olympic teammates Aly Raisman and Kyla Ross, plus Madison Kocian and Jake Dalton.

Planned and designed by Amanda Reed, the wedding's location was perfect for the gymnasts' families, as Wieber's crew is from Michigan while Brooks' family is from Texas. "It was a great happy medium for both of our families," she says.

"We live and work at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and have super busy schedules, so it made planning so much easier knowing that our venue and vendors were local," Wieber adds.

As Wieber explained, she "envisioned something that was classy, chic, and had a ton of flowers and candles to create a warm feel." Reed brought it all to life. "I also wanted to be sure that when the DJ started, everyone was out of their seats dancing and having a great time."

Megan Burges Photography

The pair first met back in 2011 when they were both competing at the World Gymnastics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. "We were friends for a few years and crossed paths many times competing internationally in gymnastics before we started dating," recalls Wieber.

Brooks proposed in Michigan in 2021, where Wieber was being inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. 2021. "He walked in the door, my jaw dropped, and he got on one knee," she told PEOPLE at the time.

The bride walked down the aisle to "Turning Page" by Sleeping at Last, in a Made with Love Bridal dress from Joon Bridal in Fayetteville, AR.

"It had a V-neck, full beaded bodice and a crepe skirt. I was drawn to the style because it was the perfect combination of eye-catching, but simple," Wieber says. "It totally matched the theme of the wedding, which was classic, but modern."

Jordyn Wieber stands next to teammates Aly Raisman and Kyla Ross. Megan Burges Photography

Also matching the theme were the night's Silks A Bloom flowers, which included a hanging installation over the dance floor.

The wedding's dinner menu had a mediterranean twist, as a nod to Wieber's Lebanese heritage, and a 4-tier cake with 3 different flavors — classic wedding cake, pineapple brown butter, and strawberry.

"We did 3 custom cocktails. A hibiscus margarita, a cucumber basil smash, and a bourbon smash. We also had custom drink stirrers with pictures of the bride and groom on them from the Olympics, which was a surprise from our wedding planner," she adds.

Megan Burges Photography

The pair's close friend, a former football coach at UCLA and Arkansas Razorback football player officiated the wedding, which was "the perfect mix of funny, sentimental, and sweet," says Wieber of the multi-day celebration which included an outing on Beaver Lake and some time hitting breweries in Bentonville.

Looking back on the couple's special day, Wieber described the overall night as "memorable and greater than we could’ve ever imagined." And her favorite moment: "When every single guest was out on the dance floor!"