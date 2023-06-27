Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in a Zoo-Print Sweater by One of Her Favorite Brands

Olivia Wilde always manages to nail casual chic street style.

The actress, 39, was spotted out in Hollywood laughing with friends grabbing dinner at L.A. hotspot Saffy’s. She took animal-print seriously, breaking out a funky black-and-white sweater by one of her favorite brands, La Ligne.

SplashNews.com

The knit crewneck, called “Le Zoo,” features rows of zebras looking in different directions. Wilde paired the eye-catching pullover with a long white skirt and chunky black patent leather loafers — keeping with the black-and-white theme.

Wilde’s effortless bangs fell against classic black sunglasses, and the Booksmart director carried a black quilted gold-chain bag under her arm as she held her phone. The only pop of color in her look — bright red manicure.

SplashNews.com

The mom of two recently debuted her new bangs, posting a series of photos on her Instagram stories.

“@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs…” she wrote on top of a close-up selfie of the cute new bangs and the rest of her hair pulled up. “...which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Mara Roszak shared her own photo of the look on Saturday too, a selfie of Wilde with her hair down with the shaggy bangs front and center.

“✂️What do we call these bangs? @oliviawilde” Roszak wrote next to the photo.

Wilde showed off another photo of her new 'do on her IGS, with a head-on shot where you could really see the style. She wrote on the photo, "bed head bang report."

Just weeks later, the Don't Worry Darling director shared her thoughts post-chop, saying she might be having second thoughts.

"Having bangs is mostly sending pics to friends checking in to see how much you regret getting bangs," Wilde wrote over a photo posted to her Instagram Story.

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

In the selfie pic, Wilde — who wore a simple white sweater and gold chain — smiled at the camera with her head turned to one side and her hair tied back. The bangs in question were swept out towards the side of her face.

Looks like she might have warmed up to the new look after flaunting the new look on her girls' night out!