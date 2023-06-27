Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in a Zoo-Print Sweater by One of Her Favorite Brands

The actress sported a La Ligne sweater as she flaunted her new bangs

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 05:09PM EDT
Olivia looked chic in a La Ligne zoo sweater, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and loafers.
Photo:

SplashNews.com

Olivia Wilde always manages to nail casual chic street style.

The actress, 39, was spotted out in Hollywood laughing with friends grabbing dinner at L.A. hotspot Saffy’s. She took animal-print seriously, breaking out a funky black-and-white sweater by one of her favorite brands, La Ligne

Olivia looked chic in a La Ligne zoo sweater, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and loafers.

SplashNews.com

The knit crewneck, called “Le Zoo,” features rows of zebras looking in different directions. Wilde paired the eye-catching pullover with a long white skirt and chunky black patent leather loafers — keeping with the black-and-white theme.

Wilde’s effortless bangs fell against classic black sunglasses, and the Booksmart director carried a black quilted gold-chain bag under her arm as she held her phone. The only pop of color in her look — bright red manicure.

Olivia looked chic in a La Ligne zoo sweater, white maxi skirt, black sunglasses and loafers.

SplashNews.com

The mom of two recently debuted her new bangs, posting a series of photos on her Instagram stories. 

“@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs…” she wrote on top of a close-up selfie of the cute new bangs and the rest of her hair pulled up. “...which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Mara Roszak shared her own photo of the look on Saturday too, a selfie of Wilde with her hair down with the shaggy bangs front and center. 

“✂️What do we call these bangs? @oliviawilde” Roszak wrote next to the photo. 

Wilde showed off another photo of her new 'do on her IGS, with a head-on shot where you could really see the style. She wrote on the photo, "bed head bang report."

Just weeks later, the Don't Worry Darling director shared her thoughts post-chop, saying she might be having second thoughts.

"Having bangs is mostly sending pics to friends checking in to see how much you regret getting bangs," Wilde wrote over a photo posted to her Instagram Story.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

In the selfie pic, Wilde — who wore a simple white sweater and gold chain — smiled at the camera with her head turned to one side and her hair tied back. The bangs in question were swept out towards the side of her face.

Looks like she might have warmed up to the new look after flaunting the new look on her girls' night out!

Related Articles
Bethenny Frankel and Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show
Bethenny Frankel Co-Hosts 'Today' in a 'Full-On' Branded Swimsuit: 'Commit to the Bit'
Sofia Vergara showing off her bum in her latest post to promote her skincare line
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Toned Backside with a Very Cheeky Selfie in a Thong Bikini
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Use Golf Buggy in Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Fashion Show
amzf shorts tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon
Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Curves on Display in a Very Revealing Bikini
Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Curves on Display in a Teeny Bikini — While Dancing to Her Own Song! — on TikTok
Selena Gomez Is Gorgeous in Black Swimsuit
Selena Gomez Sunbathes in Her Go-To $121 One-Piece Black Swimsuit
Kylie Jenner bikni pic
Kylie Jenner Is Red-Hot in New Bikini Photos: 'Summer Feeling'
Eva Longoria attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jennifer Garner attends Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Shares Skincare Must-Haves for National Hydration Day, Including One She Calls ‘Delish’ (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Kim Petras performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 23, 2023
Kim Petras Wears a T-Shirt with Viral Fergie Cartwheel Meme During ‘Today’ Performance
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuit Cover-Ups Tout
10 Stylish and Flattering Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Wear On and Off the Beach — All on Sale Now
Katie Holmes Black Floral Dress Tout
Katie Holmes' Summer Dress Features the Print Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of — Get the Look for Under $35
Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night
Katie Holmes Steps Out in Skin-Baring Knit Dress for Mother-Daughter Date at the Ballet
Cindy Crawford Spring and Summer Fashion Shows, Paris, France - Oct 1996
Cindy Crawford Is ‘Suited Up for Summer’ in Epic Throwback Swimsuit Video
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderfu
Princess Diana's Original Black Sheep Sweater Is Going Up for Auction: All About the Rare Sale