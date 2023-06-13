Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney Both Wore This Practical One-and-Done Outfit a Day Apart

Published on June 13, 2023

Seeing double! Last week, Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde both wore overalls and ballcaps just one day apart.

On June 7, the Euphoria star stepped out in chunky New Balance sneakers, light-wash denim overalls, a long sleeve white T-shirt, and a checkered blue hat. The next day, Wilde left the gym in medium-wash blue overalls, a white tank top, open-toed clogs, and a blue ballcap with a quote from The White Lotus on it. 

It’s easy to see why both actresses opted for denim overalls: The one-and-done outfit takes the fuss out of getting ready. Simply throw a pair of overalls, well, over, a tank top, T-shirt, or even a swimsuit, like Jennifer Lawrence’s low-key look from last summer, and you’re dressed. Sweeney, Wilde, and Lawrence are far from alone in giving denim overalls two thumbs up: Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, and Blake Lively have all worn them recently, so it’s safe to say the casual outfit has Hollywood’s seal of approval.

Overalls Inspired by Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde

Last summer, Lively visited Martha Stewart’s farm in blue overalls, J.Lo explored Spain hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck in a white pair, and Jennifer Garner did ballet in her own pair. Just a few weeks ago, the latter drove a tractor in another trusty pair of denim overalls, but you can wear the laid-back outfit anywhere, from running errands to hitting the beach in short versions, like this pick from Free People.

Free People Ziggy Shortalls

Free People

Buy It! Free People Ziggy Short Overalls, $88; freepeople.com

No one does denim like Madewell, and that rings true with overalls, too. This high-rise flare pair is currently doubly discounted, bringing its price in at just $36, a total steal for some high-quality overalls that originally cost $158. Over 500 shoppers have added the overalls to their carts in the last week, so don’t wait around, or your size will sell out.

Madewell High-Rise Loose Flare Overalls in Demott Wash

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell High-Rise Loose Flare Overalls in Demott Wash, $35.99 with code YESPLEASE (orig. $158); madewell.com

Amazon has plenty of overalls to choose from too, like this pair by Levi’s, this utilitarian pick that comes in 10 washes, and these adjustable bib overalls with cuffed hems and roomy pockets. More than 5,000 shoppers have given them a perfect rating, and they’re just $46.

Amazon luvamia Women's Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim

Amazon

Buy It! Luvamia Adjustable Bib Denim Overalls, $45.99; amazon.com

Denim overalls are the versatile, practical, simple outfit you’re looking for this summer. Shop more options inspired by celebrities below.

Amazon Lana Roux 90s Retro Revolt Dungaree Utility Denim Twill Jumpsuit Overalls

Amazon

Buy It! Lana Roux Retro Denim Overall, $59.99; amazon.com

Amazon Levi's Women's Utility Loose Overall

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Loose Overalls, $79.50; amazon.com

Nordstrom We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; nordstrom.com

