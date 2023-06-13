Lifestyle Style Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney Both Wore This Practical One-and-Done Outfit a Day Apart Shop similar denim overalls starting at $36 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 13, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC; The Image Direct Seeing double! Last week, Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde both wore overalls and ballcaps just one day apart. On June 7, the Euphoria star stepped out in chunky New Balance sneakers, light-wash denim overalls, a long sleeve white T-shirt, and a checkered blue hat. The next day, Wilde left the gym in medium-wash blue overalls, a white tank top, open-toed clogs, and a blue ballcap with a quote from The White Lotus on it. It’s easy to see why both actresses opted for denim overalls: The one-and-done outfit takes the fuss out of getting ready. Simply throw a pair of overalls, well, over, a tank top, T-shirt, or even a swimsuit, like Jennifer Lawrence’s low-key look from last summer, and you’re dressed. Sweeney, Wilde, and Lawrence are far from alone in giving denim overalls two thumbs up: Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, and Blake Lively have all worn them recently, so it’s safe to say the casual outfit has Hollywood’s seal of approval. Overalls Inspired by Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde Madewell High-Rise Loose Flare Overalls in Demott Wash, $35.99 with code YESPLEASE (orig. $158); madewell.com Luvamia Adjustable Bib Denim Overalls, $45.99; amazon.com Lana Roux Retro Denim Overall, $59.99; amazon.com Levi’s Loose Overalls, $79.50; amazon.com Free People Ziggy Short Overalls, $88; freepeople.com Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; nordstrom.com Katie Holmes Just Showed Us the Breeziest Way to Wear Denim for Summer — Shop the Look Starting at $28 Last summer, Lively visited Martha Stewart’s farm in blue overalls, J.Lo explored Spain hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck in a white pair, and Jennifer Garner did ballet in her own pair. Just a few weeks ago, the latter drove a tractor in another trusty pair of denim overalls, but you can wear the laid-back outfit anywhere, from running errands to hitting the beach in short versions, like this pick from Free People. Free People Buy It! Free People Ziggy Short Overalls, $88; freepeople.com No one does denim like Madewell, and that rings true with overalls, too. This high-rise flare pair is currently doubly discounted, bringing its price in at just $36, a total steal for some high-quality overalls that originally cost $158. Over 500 shoppers have added the overalls to their carts in the last week, so don’t wait around, or your size will sell out. Madewell Buy It! Madewell High-Rise Loose Flare Overalls in Demott Wash, $35.99 with code YESPLEASE (orig. $158); madewell.com Amazon has plenty of overalls to choose from too, like this pair by Levi’s, this utilitarian pick that comes in 10 washes, and these adjustable bib overalls with cuffed hems and roomy pockets. More than 5,000 shoppers have given them a perfect rating, and they’re just $46. Amazon Buy It! Luvamia Adjustable Bib Denim Overalls, $45.99; amazon.com Denim overalls are the versatile, practical, simple outfit you’re looking for this summer. Shop more options inspired by celebrities below. Amazon Buy It! Lana Roux Retro Denim Overall, $59.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi’s Loose Overalls, $79.50; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Aniston Squatted and Kicked in Workout Pants That Look So Much Like the Lululemon Align Leggings Jennifer Lawrence’s Hands-Free Bag Is a Hybrid of a Belt Bag and a Crossbody — and We Want One Now Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5