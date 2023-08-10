Olivia Wilde Shares Summer Hair Throwback: 'Nineteen and Blonde as a MOFO'

Olivia Wilde went back to her archives to reveal an ageless, blonder version of her past self.

On her Instagram Stories Wednesday, the Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, shared a throwback photo from when she had blonde hair. In the pic, she is seen wearing a white top and headband.

Over the photo, she captioned: “Me 20 years ago…Nineteen and blonde as a MOFO.”

“But otherwise the same…Ordering 9 grain pancake at Axe….IYKYK [if you know, you know],” Wilde further wrote, sharing a photo of "said pancakes" on the next slide.

Olivia Wilde shared an Instagram photo from 20 years ago. Olivia Wilde/Instagram

The star, who currently has light brown hair, has been posting lots of new looks on Instagram as of late. In June, she unveiled a series of pics that included her freshly trimmed shaggy bangs on Instagram.

Tagging her hairstylist Mara Roszak, Wilde wrote in the caption: “@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs…which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!”

Roszak posted a photo of her own that consisted of a selfie of Wilde with her hair down and the bangs prominently featured.

“✂️What do we call these bangs? @oliviawilde,” she wrote in the post.

Wilde also unveiled another photo of her then-new hairstyle on her Instagram Stories, captioning the photo: "bed head bang report."

Shortly after debuting that look, Wilde took to Instagram Stories again and appeared to suggest that she had second thoughts about the bangs; in a selfie pic, the bangs were moved toward the side of Wilde’s face.

"Having bangs is mostly sending pics to friends checking in to see how much you regret getting bangs," she wrote over the selfie at the time.

