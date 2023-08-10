Olivia Wilde Shares Summer Hair Throwback: 'Nineteen and Blonde as a MOFO'

The picture the actress posted on Instagram on Thursday dates back 20 years

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's throwback photo of herself when she was 19. Photo:

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde went back to her archives to reveal an ageless, blonder version of her past self. 

On her Instagram Stories Wednesday, the Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, shared a throwback photo from when she had blonde hair. In the pic, she is seen wearing a white top and headband. 

Over the photo, she captioned: “Me 20 years ago…Nineteen and blonde as a MOFO.” 

“But otherwise the same…Ordering 9 grain pancake at Axe….IYKYK [if you know, you know],” Wilde further wrote, sharing a photo of "said pancakes" on the next slide.

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde shared an Instagram photo from 20 years ago.

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

The star, who currently has light brown hair, has been posting lots of new looks on Instagram as of late. In June, she unveiled a series of pics that included her freshly trimmed shaggy bangs on Instagram. 

Tagging her hairstylist Mara Roszak, Wilde wrote in the caption: “@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs…which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!”

Roszak posted a photo of her own that consisted of a selfie of Wilde with her hair down and the bangs prominently featured. 

“✂️What do we call these bangs? @oliviawilde,” she wrote in the post.

Wilde also unveiled another photo of her then-new hairstyle on her Instagram Stories, captioning the photo: "bed head bang report."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after debuting that look, Wilde took to Instagram Stories again and appeared to suggest that she had second thoughts about the bangs; in a selfie pic, the bangs were moved toward the side of Wilde’s face.

"Having bangs is mostly sending pics to friends checking in to see how much you regret getting bangs," she wrote over the selfie at the time. 

Related Articles
Bella Hadid Posts Behind-The-Scenes From ÂFirst day back on set in 5 months!
Bella Hadid Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video from 'First Day Back on Set' After Health Struggles: Watch
Jared Leto Walks Through the Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Jared Leto Walks Through Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Cardi B waist length hair
Cardi B Shows Off Waist-Length Hair in New Photo: 'My Hair Has Grown Sooooo Much'
Alana Hadid opens Saks Potts Fashion Show at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Gigi and Bella Hadid's Sister Alana Makes Runway Debut in Denmark: 'Core Memory Made'
Austin Butler, YSL Beauty, MYSLF fragrance
Austin Butler Discovers His True Self as YSL Beauty's New Brand Ambassador
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Step Out in Matching Monochrome Looks
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Says âDream Onâ in Arezzoâs New Summer Campaign
Gisele Bündchen Wears Sheer Catsuit for Arezzo's Splashy New Summer Campaign
Charli D'Amelio haircut
Charli D'Amelio Debuts Edgy Chin-Length Bob Loved by Kourtney Kardashian: See the Dramatic Cut
Erykah Badu filter
Erykah Badu Shows Off New Braids in Filter vs. No-Filter Selfie Video: 'Clean. Renew. Refresh'
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini's Big Haircut Was a 'Spur of the Moment' Decision: 'A New Chapter' (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Nails the Classic Summer Cool-Girl Uniform in Baggy Jeans and a White Top
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Gets a 'Cool Girlie Summer Bob' – See the Picture!
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide His Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie.
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide a Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie
Halle Berry Natural Hairstyle
Halle Berry Calls Her Natural Hairstyle a ‘Sunday Serve’: ‘My Man Loves This’
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Says She Needs More Makeup for Her Nose as She Ages: 'There's More Real Estate'
Hailee Steinfeld participates in the Core Hydration. Where Balance Begins. panel
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week