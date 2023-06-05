Olivia Wilde Debuts New Shaggy Bangs on Instagram: 'Bed Head Bang Report'

"What do we call these bangs?" Wilde's hairstylist wrote in an Instagram post showing off the new look

Published on June 5, 2023 02:00 PM
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Bangs
Olivia Wilde Bangs. Photo:

Instagram/oliviawilde; Instagram/mararoszak

Olivia Wilde has a fabulous new look. 

Over the weekend, the Don’t Worry Darling director, 39,  showed off new bangs in a series of Instagram Stories. Wilde shared several photos from her weekend activities including one pic post-haircut. 

“@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs…” she wrote on top of a close-up selfie of the cute new bangs and the rest of her hair pulled up. “...which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!”

Mara Roszak shared her own photo of the look on Saturday too, a selfie of Wilde with her hair down with the shaggy bangs front and center. 

“✂️What do we call these bangs? @oliviawilde” Roszak wrote next to the photo. 

Wilde showed off another photo of her new 'do on her IGS, with a head-on shot where you could really see the style. She wrote on the photo, "bed head bang report."

Olivia Wilde Debuts New Bangs
Olivia Wilde.

Instagram/mararoszak

Wilde is the latest in a line of celebrities cutting bangs for the summer season. Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram a couple weeks ago to show off some brand new bangs and share her love for the South.

The Big Little Lies star posed next to a giant magnolia flower nearly the size of her head, with the caption, "I love the South 🤍" — the region famous for its magnolia trees, the flowers of which are featured in the logo for Witherspoon's Southern-inspired lifestyle line, Draper James.

In the photo, Witherspoon wore a black tank top, gold earrings and — most notably — some new piecey bangs that skimmed her eyebrows.

Closer inspection of Witherspoon's Instagram grid revealed that she'd had them for about a week — they first made an appearance on Mother's Day — but her dreamy nature shot showcased them enough for fans to notice enthusiastically. 

Her celebrity pals weighed in on the hair change, with Chelsea Handler writing, "I like when you get bangs," Kerry Washington writing, "I love the BANGS!" and Maren Morris chiming in with, "Your hair. 🔥.”

Funny enough, Witherspoon's new hairstyle means she is twinning with her 23-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.

Phillippe debuted fresh bangs on Instagram to her million followers in early April, along with some other typical Gen Z photo dump flicks.

In the first photo, Phillippe unveiled new short bangs under a freshly made daisy chain crown, sporting dark black sunglasses, a bead and heart necklace, dangle earrings and a light blue tank.

"It isn't all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she wrote alongside the series of photos.

The second photo is a page from the book, In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado. The third and fourth photos are orange flowers and a stunning photo of pink and white clouds against a bright blue sky.

