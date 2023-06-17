Olivia Wilde Is Having Second Thoughts About Her Bangs Already

The 'Don't Worry Darling' star, 39, debuted her latest look on Instagram in June

By Escher Walcott
Updated on June 17, 2023 09:34AM EDT
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde. Photo:

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde is sharing her latest thoughts on her new look!

The Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, has opened up about her latest hairstyle just weeks after she debuted the new cut, hinting that she might be having second thoughts.

"Having bangs is mostly sending pics to friends checking in to see how much you regret getting bangs," Wilde wrote over a photo posted to her Instagram Story on Friday.

In the selfie pic, the actress — who wore a simple white sweater and gold chain — smiled at the camera with her head turned to one side and her hair tied back. The bangs in question were swept out towards the side of her face.

The actress's second thoughts about her fresh cut come just weeks after she showed off her new bangs in a series of Instagram Stories. Wilde shared several photos from her weekend activities earlier this month, including one pic post-haircut. 

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde.

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

“@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs…” she wrote on top of a close-up selfie of the cute new bangs and the rest of her hair pulled up. “...which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!”

Mara Roszak shared her own photo of the look on June 3, a selfie of Wilde with her hair down with the shaggy bangs front and center. “✂️What do we call these bangs? @oliviawilde” Roszak wrote next to the photo. 

Wilde showed off another photo of her new 'do on her IGS, with a head-on shot where you could really see the style. She wrote on the photo, "bed head bang report."

Wilde is the latest in a line of celebrities cutting bangs for the summer season. Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram a couple weeks ago to show off some brand new bangs and share her love for the South.

The Big Little Lies star posed next to a giant magnolia flower nearly the size of her head, with the caption, "I love the South 🤍" — the region famous for its magnolia trees, the flowers of which are featured in the logo for Witherspoon's Southern-inspired lifestyle line, Draper James.

