Olivia Wilde Uses This $15 Facial Cleanser That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin ‘Soft’ and ‘Supple'

One reviewer said, “My skin has never felt this healthy”

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Published on June 28, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Olivia Wilde CeraVe Tout
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Amazon

If there’s one person who knows something about beauty, it’s Olivia Wilde. The actress and director is constantly sporting stunning looks, whether she’s walking the red carpet or simply running errands. And now we know at least one source of that glow, the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which was spotted on Wilde’s bathroom counter in a recent mirror selfie.

Olivia Wilde Instagram CeraVe

Instagram / Olivia Wilde

It’s no surprise that Wilde is a fan of the cleanser: It boasts nearly 84,000 five-star ratings from shoppers on Amazon who’ve praised its gentle feel, smooth application, and seriously effective formula, and it’s earned a best-seller status in its category. Best of all? The cleanser is just $15 right now.

Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Amazon

Buy It! CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $14.57 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

The fragrance-free cleanser is made with a mix of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to hydrate and moisturize skin, without leaving your face feeling greasy or tight in its wake. It’s a non-foaming formula that applies like lotion, and it works on most skin types, including people with eczema, acne, and ultra-dry skin. 

The brand recommends using the cleanser once or twice a day. Just wet your skin with warm water, massage some of the lotion in, and rinse it off shortly after. Your skin should feel immediately refreshed, especially since the cleanser can act as a makeup remover, too, in addition to getting rid of any excess oil and dirt.

“Other face washes left my face dry but this product leaves my face soft, supple, and moisturized,” wrote one shopper, adding, “My skin has never felt this healthy.” Another person noted that the cleanser “has helped my dry skin immensely,” and wrote: “My skin was flaky and very dry, but after switching to this face wash this has drastically improved.” 

A final reviewer said: “I have both sensitive and dry skin, and my face gets extremely oily at the end of the day. I use this product daily and have had significantly cleaner, moisturized skin since then without having to break my wallet.” They finished their review by writing, “I have been using this product for two years now and was excited to learn that it was possible to order a larger size than the small ones available in grocery stores.”

An effective, soothing skincare product used by an A-lister and is under $20? Consider us sold; check out the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser now.

