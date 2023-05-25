Olivia Wilde Marks 4 Years Since 'Booksmart' with Throwback Photos: 'All the Love'

"They'd be graduating college now and I really hope they go out and party because they’re smart AND fun dammit," the director said of the 'Booksmart' characters

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 02:59 PM
BOOKSMART, from left: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, director Olivia Wilde
Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein and Olivia Wilde. Photo:

Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Olivia Wilde is throwing it back as she celebrates a big movie milestone.

On Wednesday, the director/actress marked the four-year anniversary of Booksmart, her directorial debut that featured Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in the lead roles.

In her Instagram post, Wilde, 39, shared photos from the set of the coming-of-age teen comedy, which follows two academically inclined best friends (Feldstein, 29, and Dever, 26) as they spend a wild night out of their comfort zones before high school graduation.

"4 years since we released Booksmart which means they’d be graduating college now and I really hope they go out and party because they’re smart AND fun dammit," Wilde wrote in the caption. "All the love in the world for this family. ♥️"

Both Dever and Feldstein shouted out the Malala Yousafzai reference in the film with their comments on Wilde's post, writing, respectively, "Malala ❤️" and "Malala forever."

Despite receiving rave reviews, the film made less than $10 million over its opening weekend after competing with Disney’s live-action Aladdin, which had raked in $233 million worldwide and $112 million at the U.S. box office by late May 2019.

Booksmart got a second chance in theaters that summer, allowing movie lovers to watch the film once again on the big screen for a discounted $5 price. Altogether, the movie made close to $25 million in theaters worldwide, on an estimated $6 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

Taylor SwiftRyan Reynolds and Natalie Portman all encouraged their fans to head to the theaters to watch the movie during its first theatrical run.

Swift, 33, reposted a video of actress Diana Silvers, who stars in the film, on her Instagram Story, writing, “JUST BOUGHT TICKETS!! Guys go see Booksmart cause in this house we support @oliviawilde.”

Beanie Feldstein as Molly and Kaitlyn Dever as Amy 'Booksmart'
Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart (2019). Annapurna/MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock

Reynolds, 46, raved about the film, tweeting at the time, “BOOKSMART. Don’t walk, RUN to see this. Today and all summer. Holy s---.”

The celebrity endorsements only echoed the film’s rave reviews.

Peter Debruge of Variety said, “Not since Superbad has a high school comedy so perfectly nailed how exhilarating it feels to act out at that age, capturing the thrill of making a series of potentially irreversible mistakes with the person who’s always been there for you.”

“#Booksmart is a coming of age, like … masterpiece? @BeanieFeldstein is a g------ STAR. This movie just added years to my life,” Kevin Fallon from the Daily Beast tweeted after watching the film.

Aside from Dever, Feldstein and Silvers, 25, Booksmart also stars Lisa KudrowBillie Lourd, Will Forte and Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis.

Related Articles
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 from Ovarian Cancer
'Carrie' Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 from Cancer: 'She Is Off on Her Next Adventure'
Rose Byrne from the movie "Seriously Red". Shutterstock Portrait Studio in the ImmersiVerse ATX Lounge, Day 4, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2022
Rose Byrne Would 'of Course' Make a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'If All the Girls Were In' (Exclusive)
Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill Admits He and Carrie Fisher Had 'Tumultuous Relationship' but a 'Connection That Is Special'
Netflix Whos Watching
Netflix Password Sharing Ban: Everything to Know
Elliot Page
Elliot Page Releases First Chapter of 'Pageboy' Memoir: 'Grateful to Be Here - and Alive' (Exclusive)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have Elegant Date Night in Cannes
Tina Turner, the color purple
Tina Turner Turned Down a Role in 'The Color Purple' Due to Past with Ike Turner: I 'Lived' It 'Already'
Rebel Wilson Says She Auditioned for Next James Bond Movie
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Auditioned for a Role in the Next James Bond Movie: 'Was Really Cool'
Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner After Her Death
Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner's 'Final Words to Me' as She Pays Tribute to Singer
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Says a 'White Male Can Direct a $200 Million Film, Fail and Get Another One' — I Can't
Jude Law
Jude Law Says He Wore Perfume to Smell Like ‘Blood and Fecal Matter’ for Henry VIII Role
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward items up for auction
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Personal Possessions from Their 50-Year Marriage Up for Auction
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Initially Considered for Barbie Role
Margot Robbie Reveals Gal Gadot Was Considered for Barbie Role: 'She Is Barbie Energy'
Tom Hanks at the premiere of the film Asteroid City during the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Rita Wilson Mocks Report That Tom Hanks Got Into a ‘Terse’ Exchange in Cannes: ‘Nice Try!’
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Recalls 'Volatile, Hostile' Workplace That Made Her ‘Physically Ill’