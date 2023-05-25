Olivia Wilde Marks 4 Years Since 'Booksmart' with Throwback Photos: 'All the Love'

Olivia Wilde is throwing it back as she celebrates a big movie milestone.

On Wednesday, the director/actress marked the four-year anniversary of Booksmart, her directorial debut that featured Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in the lead roles.

In her Instagram post, Wilde, 39, shared photos from the set of the coming-of-age teen comedy, which follows two academically inclined best friends (Feldstein, 29, and Dever, 26) as they spend a wild night out of their comfort zones before high school graduation.

"4 years since we released Booksmart which means they’d be graduating college now and I really hope they go out and party because they’re smart AND fun dammit," Wilde wrote in the caption. "All the love in the world for this family. ♥️"

Both Dever and Feldstein shouted out the Malala Yousafzai reference in the film with their comments on Wilde's post, writing, respectively, "Malala ❤️" and "Malala forever."



Despite receiving rave reviews, the film made less than $10 million over its opening weekend after competing with Disney’s live-action Aladdin, which had raked in $233 million worldwide and $112 million at the U.S. box office by late May 2019.



Booksmart got a second chance in theaters that summer, allowing movie lovers to watch the film once again on the big screen for a discounted $5 price. Altogether, the movie made close to $25 million in theaters worldwide, on an estimated $6 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Natalie Portman all encouraged their fans to head to the theaters to watch the movie during its first theatrical run.

Swift, 33, reposted a video of actress Diana Silvers, who stars in the film, on her Instagram Story, writing, “JUST BOUGHT TICKETS!! Guys go see Booksmart cause in this house we support @oliviawilde.”



Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart (2019). Annapurna/MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock

Reynolds, 46, raved about the film, tweeting at the time, “BOOKSMART. Don’t walk, RUN to see this. Today and all summer. Holy s---.”

The celebrity endorsements only echoed the film’s rave reviews.

Peter Debruge of Variety said, “Not since Superbad has a high school comedy so perfectly nailed how exhilarating it feels to act out at that age, capturing the thrill of making a series of potentially irreversible mistakes with the person who’s always been there for you.”

“#Booksmart is a coming of age, like … masterpiece? @BeanieFeldstein is a g------ STAR. This movie just added years to my life,” Kevin Fallon from the Daily Beast tweeted after watching the film.

Aside from Dever, Feldstein and Silvers, 25, Booksmart also stars Lisa Kudrow, Billie Lourd, Will Forte and Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis.