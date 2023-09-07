Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia's Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia’s relationship was short-lived.

The Vampire” singer was first linked to the DJ and music executive in early 2022, with sources confirming their romance to PEOPLE by June of that year.

By August, the pair had reportedly gone their separate ways, and they haven’t been spotted out together since.

This wasn’t the first high-profile romance for Bia, who previously dated singer Madison Beer on and off for a year before splitting in 2019. He was later linked to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in December 2021. Rodrigo, for her part, dated producer Adam Faze over the summer in 2021, with reports that they’d been “over for a bit now” coming out in February 2022 — the same month she was first linked to Bia.

From when they first connected to why they went their separate ways, here’s everything to know about Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia’s relationship.

January 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia are spotted at several of the same parties

Before the pair even began to spark romance speculation, they were seen out together at a number of events in January. On the 26th, they both attended a Spotify party at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by Just Jared. But the pair didn’t appear to spend much time together, as Bia was seen with then-rumored girlfriend, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, and Rodrigo left arm-in-arm with her pal, singer Conan Gray.

A few days later, Rodrigo and Bia overlapped once again at a party hosted by the DJ on Jan. 29. The event took place at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood and Rodrigo attended along with her close friend Iris Apatow, per photos published by Just Jared.

February 13, 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia spend the Super Bowl together

The Grammy winner and Bia were spotted spending time together over Super Bowl weekend in February 2022. A source later told PEOPLE that the event marked the beginning of Rodrigro and Bia's romantic relationship.

"They've been dating since the Super Bowl," an insider confirmed in June.

February 17, 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze's breakup is confirmed

Soon after she first sparked romance rumors with Bia, news broke that Rodrigo and Faze had broken up earlier in the year, after dating for 7 months. “They've been over for a bit now," a source told PEOPLE in February.

For Bia’s part, he had most recently been linked to Cline at the time, though he later denied the two were ever serious while appearing on the BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast.

"It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out," he said of his rumored relationship with the actress.

February 21, 2022: Zack Bia attends Olivia Rodrigo’s birthday party

The “Good 4 U” singer celebrated her 19th birthday surrounded by friends at SHOREbar in Santa Monica — and notably, Bia was part of the crowd. The two posed for a group photo together with pals The Kid LAROI and singer Tate McRae, in which, he stands above and behind her in the shot.

April 2022: Olivia Rodrigo heads out on her Sour World Tour

Soon after sparks began to fly between the pair, Rodrigo set out on her Sour World Tour, which took her around the U.S. and Europe until early July.

Before the tour began, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum told PEOPLE she was "stoked" to perform live with her fans.

"I've been in rehearsals like every day. It's so much fun. I am just so excited to get on the road," she said. "It's been kind of a weird experience, putting out my music in peak COVID where everyone's so isolated from each other."

April 25, 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia are seen out and about in New York City

Speculation about the pair’s romance began to swirl once again when the Grammy winner and the Field Trip Recordings label owner were spotted out in N.Y.C. together just ahead of her two sold-out shows.

The pair were captured leaving the popular Italian restaurant Bar Pitti in Greenwich Village. The photos show the two smiling and walking side by side, with Rodrigo’s arms crossed across her chest. They both kept things casual for the occasion, with Rodrigo in a black leather jacket and black patent boots, and Bia in a hoodie and cargo pants.

April 26, 2022: Olivia Rodrigo is again spotted out with Zack Bia in N.Y.C.

The following night, the duo were seen together once again. Rodrigo was in N.Y.C. to play two shows at Radio City Music Hall, and linked up with Bia after the first show for a night on the town together. The pair were seen together at Zero Bond, a private social club in N.Y.C.’s Noho neighborhood.

For the occasion, the “Good 4 U” singer wore a sheer black dress with embroidered flowers on it and punky pink fingerless gloves, as well as platform loafers. Bia went a bit more incognito, pairing camouflage pants with vibrant orange shoes while hiding his face from photographers in a zipped-up black hoodie.

June 21, 2022: A source confirms to PEOPLE that Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia are dating

After months of speculation, a source confirmed the pair’s romance to PEOPLE, noting that things had been official for months.

"They've been dating since the Super Bowl," a source told PEOPLE in June 2022. "They really like each other," they added.

August 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia reportedly go their separate ways

The two rarely made public appearances together in the months after news of their romance was confirmed, as both were traveling frequently for work. By August, their relationship had reportedly fizzled out amid their busy schedules.

June 30, 2023: Olivia Rodrigo releases “Vampire” and fans suspect it’s about Zack Bia

As soon as Rodrigo released the first single off her upcoming album Guts, fans were quick to speculate that the damning lyrics pointed to exes Faze or Bia — but an insider was quick to clear up the rumors.

"The song isn’t about Adam Faze," the insider told PEOPLE. “Vampire” features lyrics that reference an age difference and a months-long relationship, something she shared with both exes, which further fueled the rumor mill.

"How do you lie without flinching? / Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f---ed up little thrill / Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will / Went for me and not her / 'Cause girls your age know better," Rodrigo sings on the track.



August 2023: Olivia Rodrigo says she dated people she "shouldn't have" following "Sour" success

During an interview with The New York Times, the singer discussed her songwriting process for Guts, sharing how her past romantic relationships have informed her new music.

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” she explained. “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

Though Rodrigo didn't mention Bia by name, she did note that her previous romances heavily inspired the songs and themes on her new record.