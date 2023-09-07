Olivia Rodrigo Wears Angelina Jolie's Face on a T-Shirt While Out in N.Y.C. – See the Photo!

The singer's upcoming album is set to be released on Friday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 12:31AM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo wears photo with Angelina Jolie's face on it. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Rodrigo is letting her wardrobe do all the talking.

Just days ahead of the release of her second studio album, Guts, the Grammy winner, 20, was spotted wearing a fitted white tee with a photograph of Angelina Jolie's face.

The all-red print appears to be a depiction of Martin Schoeller's Angelina Jolie with Blood and added a pop of color to Rodrigo's outfit, which also included a white mini skirt, black oval sunglasses, and small earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo

Gotham/GC Images

To round off the look, the singer wore her hair parted to one side with a light blush and a bright red lip. Red has been a common theme in Rodrigo's outfits leading up to her album release, as she was previously seen wearing an all-red mini dress while out in London in August.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the theme of the album, Rodrigo shared in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe that she chose to name it Guts due to the context of the word.

"I just think it's an interesting word. People use it in so many interesting contexts, like 'Spill your guts'. 'Hate your guts.' It means bravery, but it also means intuition, like listen to your gut," she said. "I just think it’s all of these things that coincidentally were things that I’ve really been thinking about in this chapter."

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo new album artwork.

Larissa Hofmann

As for the album's artwork, Rodrigo carries on the purple theme of her 2021 debut, Sour, and is seen biting her finger as she wears silver rings that spell out the album's name.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she shared in a release after sharing the album cover with her fans on Instagram. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

She added in the caption of her announcement: "My sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤."

