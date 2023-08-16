Olivia Rodrigo Is Red Hot in Her Little Red Dress While Out in London

The fab fashion moments just keep coming for Olivia Rodrigo.

The singer, 20, was spotted leaving a restaurant in London’s trendy Soho neighborhood on Tuesday night and sporting an eye-catching red minidress. The dainty halter dress featured a a bustier-style top and clung to Rodrigo’s figure as she left Quo Vadis, a restaurant that boasts a private, members-only club.

She kept her accessories minimal, opting to skip any jewelry aside from a collection of rings, and she kept her makeup look equally simple as she sported a classic black, winged eyeliner look.

Rodrigo was joined at the restaurant by fellow actor Joe Locke, who is known for his lead role in the Netflix hit series Heartstopper, as spotted by several fans and photographers.

Her red hot look comes after she’s donned several fashion-forward outfits during her trip to London, during which she’s made several press appearances to promote her forthcoming album, Guts, due out Sept. 8, and her recent singles, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”

Several fans pointed out that her red hot look was reminiscent of a dress she wore in the first season of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019. The series gave Rodrigo her start, and with the release of her debut album, Sour, in 2021, her fame skyrocketed as she clinched three Grammy awards, including Album of the Year.

Earlier this week, she nailed not one but two relaxed glamour looks as she explored the country’s capital city and made a few appearances.

She was spotted leaving the celebrity hotel hotspot Chiltern Firehouse on Monday night while rocking baggy jeans and a simple black tee, paired with a basic pair of black flats.

On Tuesday morning, she wore a vintage Pat Benatar shirt and gray miniskirt as she arrived at a London radio station. She finished the low-key look with a pair of classic Mary Janes and high-rise white socks that hit her above the ankle.

Another of her other trendy looks was featured in an Instagram post shared by the “driver’s license” singer.

Dressed in a pleated red miniskirt, a basic black tank top and knee-high black patent boots, Rodrigo explored the streets of London — and even recreated the Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover with friends. She wore a pair of simple, round black sunglasses in the photos and posed with several signed copies of her forthcoming sophomore album — appropriately, in front of a classic red phone booth, an iconic symbol of the British city.

As she continues rocking glamorous looks across the pond, Rodrigo is gearing up for the release of Guts, which marks her return to the music scene following the release of Sour in 2021.

The album is "about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life," she shared in a release.

"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

She released her first single off the record, "Vampire," on June 30. She called it one of her "favorite songs on the album," and wished that it would help her fans "deal with any bloodsuckers in your life."

She followed it up with "Bad Idea Right?" last Friday, a '90s grunge number that narrates her inner monologue as she debates whether or not to hook up with an ex. The song started as a "joke," she said in a statement, "but then we realized we were actually onto something."

