Olivia Rodrigo Is Red Hot in Her Little Red Dress While Out in London

The "Vampire" singer has rocked several glamorous looks since arriving in London to promote her forthcoming album 'Guts'

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis August 15, 2023 in London, England
Photo:

Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images

The fab fashion moments just keep coming for Olivia Rodrigo.

The singer, 20, was spotted leaving a restaurant in London’s trendy Soho neighborhood on Tuesday night and sporting an eye-catching red minidress. The dainty halter dress featured a a bustier-style top and clung to Rodrigo’s figure as she left Quo Vadis, a restaurant that boasts a private, members-only club. 

She kept her accessories minimal, opting to skip any jewelry aside from a collection of rings, and she kept her makeup look equally simple as she sported a classic black, winged eyeliner look.

Rodrigo was joined at the restaurant by fellow actor Joe Locke, who is known for his lead role in the Netflix hit series Heartstopper, as spotted by several fans and photographers.

Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis August 15, 2023 in London, England

Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Her red hot look comes after she’s donned several fashion-forward outfits during her trip to London, during which she’s made several press appearances to promote her forthcoming album, Guts, due out Sept. 8, and her recent singles, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?

Several fans pointed out that her red hot look was reminiscent of a dress she wore in the first season of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019. The series gave Rodrigo her start, and with the release of her debut album, Sour, in 2021, her fame skyrocketed as she clinched three Grammy awards, including Album of the Year.

Earlier this week, she nailed not one but two relaxed glamour looks as she explored the country’s capital city and made a few appearances. 

She was spotted leaving the celebrity hotel hotspot Chiltern Firehouse on Monday night while rocking baggy jeans and a simple black tee, paired with a basic pair of black flats.

Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

On Tuesday morning, she wore a vintage Pat Benatar shirt and gray miniskirt as she arrived at a London radio station. She finished the low-key look with a pair of classic Mary Janes and high-rise white socks that hit her above the ankle.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at Capital Breakfast Radio Studios on August 15, 2023 in London, England.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Another of her other trendy looks was featured in an Instagram post shared by the “driver’s license” singer.

Dressed in a pleated red miniskirt, a basic black tank top and knee-high black patent boots, Rodrigo explored the streets of London — and even recreated the Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover with friends. She wore a pair of simple, round black sunglasses in the photos and posed with several signed copies of her forthcoming sophomore album — appropriately, in front of a classic red phone booth, an iconic symbol of the British city.

As she continues rocking glamorous looks across the pond, Rodrigo is gearing up for the release of Guts, which marks her return to the music scene following the release of Sour in 2021.

The album is "about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life," she shared in a release.

"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She released her first single off the record, "Vampire," on June 30. She called it one of her "favorite songs on the album," and wished that it would help her fans "deal with any bloodsuckers in your life."

She followed it up with "Bad Idea Right?" last Friday, a '90s grunge number that narrates her inner monologue as she debates whether or not to hook up with an ex. The song started as a "joke," she said in a statement, "but then we realized we were actually onto something."

Related Articles
Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo Is All Smiles in London as She Nails Relaxed Glamour — Twice! See the Photos
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo Says Writing 'Vampire' Helped with 'Feelings of Regret and Anger'
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Sophomore Album 'Guts' Cover and Release Date: 'I'm So Proud of It'
Olivia Rodrigo at the 13th Annual Met Gala After Party hosted by Janelle Monae held at Boom at The Standard, High Line on May 1, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Single 'Vampire' — Her First Since Grammy-Winning Debut Album 'Sour'
Robert Downey Jr. returns around midnight to the HÃÂ´tel du Bristol in Paris.
Robert Downey Jr. Spends His Night in Paris, Plus Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Allen and More
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen out for dinner in West Village on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (
Hailey Bieber Proves That a Slinky Little Slip Dress Will Never Go Out of Style
Katy Perry departs the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London
Katy Perry Wears Double Denim on Date Night with Orlando Bloom in London
Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog on June 21, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out for a Dog Walk in N.Y.C, Plus Olivia Wilde and Dylan Mulvaney in L.A. and More
Florence Pugh waves the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit
Florence Pugh Waves the Flag at the F1 Grand Prix, Plus The Weeknd, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Amanda Seyfried is seen attending premiere of 'The Crowded Room' at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (
Amanda Seyfried Wears Bedazzled Bra for Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Thomas Sadoski
PSW_Spring23_DenimIcon tout
35 Denim Icons We Will Never Stop Thinking About
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated Spider-Man Character While Doing Press for Film
Hailee Steinfeld Dresses as Her Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Character While Promoting New Movie