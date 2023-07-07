Olivia Rodrigo Raves About Bruce Springsteen: 'He's My Biggest Celebrity Crush'

This pop princess is crushing on The Boss.

For Vogue's August cover story, Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the end of her “f---ing teenage dream,” dishing all things turning 20 and maturing in music. Top of mind, Rodrigo dug into her musical inspirations, from retro to present day.

Chief among these musical loves is Bruce Springsteen, though the affection may be a bit more than admiration. Browsing a record store with reporter Jia Tolentino, the “Driver’s License” singer stumbled upon a Springsteen live recording.

“He’s my biggest celebrity crush of all time,” Rodrigo admitted.

Olivia Rodrigo for Vogue. ThÃ©o de Gueltzl

After giggling at the record’s cover art, which features the graphic “PORN IN THE U.S.A.!,” Rodrigo tucked the vinyl under her arm and quipped, “You’re coming home with me.”

When not gushing over Springsteen and his handsome demeanor, the TikTok sensation was also praising Carole King, iconic singer-songwriter of the ‘70s. While Rodrigo lists the “Beautiful” singer as one of her major influences, King is also a fan of Rodrigo.

“I was struck by how grounded she is,” King said. “She’s a professional in everything she does—she’s been a professional for a long time.”

Olivia Rodrigo on the cover of Vogue. ThÃ©o de Gueltzl

The “I Feel the Earth Move” singer would also praise Rodrigo’s writing abilities, an honor from one of the preeminent American songwriters. “You could tell she really believed in the lyrics,” King, 81, said. “And that there was substance behind them, craft and substance.”

King ended her high praise of Rodrigo with a question of voice: “She begins by speaking for herself, but she speaks, in the end, for so many young women.”

Throughout the piece, Rodrigo lists several other influences, both of today and yesteryear. These include Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Tori Amos and Harry Styles, whom Rodrigo has read many a fanfic about.

Olivia Rodrigo for Vogue. ThÃ©o de Gueltzl

With the release of her new rage-filled breakup ballad “Vampire,” Rodrigo has officially made her return to the music scene. With angry lyrics like “you can’t love anyone / ‘cause that would mean you had a heart,” Rodrigo recaptures that initial spark she ignited with Sour.

With spiteful lyrics running rampant in “Vampire,” many fans speculated on just which of Rodrigo’s exes the hit single could be about. A source recently cleared up one piece of gossip to PEOPLE: “The song isn’t about Adam Faze.”

With her new album Guts on the way, Rodrigo continues to turn heads. Hopefully, the next one will be Springsteen’s.