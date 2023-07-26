Olivia Rodrigo Rocks White Bikini During Tropical Hawaiian Vacation in Social Media Photo Dump

Olivia Rodrigo is living her best life.



The singer, 20, couldn’t be “happier” after spending some time in Hawaii. On Wednesday, Rodrigo uploaded several slides showing off how she’s been unwinding this summer. The “Drivers License” hitmaker’s carousel of images documented her visiting some of the island’s waterfalls, feasting on french fries, and singing to the top of her lungs with a friend as they cruised for a night drive with their hair blowing in the wind.



“vacay dumpppp 🌴👾🌺🌴❤️‍🩹🫶🏼🌸💕,” Rodrigo captioned the content. She geotagged her location as the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, which happens to be the original White Lotus Hotel location — the fictional resort featured in season one of the hit HBO Max series, The White Lotus.

The first season’s storyline saw the cast situated at the luxury establishment as they worked out various issues on vacation. One fun fact to note is that the comedic drama was filmed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why everything takes place in one location. Despite economic hardships, support from fans earned the program a 2022 Emmy Award for outstanding limited series.

"To all the other incredibly talented people at HBO, we are so lucky to be a part of your family. To our exceptional cast and crew, you showed up every day, in the midst of global uncertainty, away from loved ones, and gave your heart and soul and passion to this show," executive producer Nick Hall said as he accepted the honor, adding that he had “been talking about this show for over 15 years" prior to it airing.



Rodrigo isn’t the only star who has vacationed at a real-life White Lotus resort recently. On Monday, NBA legend Magic Johnson shared pics from a family trip to Italy. “Our family had a great time today at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily,” the basketball great said on Instagram.

"A lot of the art and artifacts in the hotel are from the 1800s and fun fact, season 2 of White Lotus was filmed on the property! I recommend anyone traveling to Sicily, Italy stay in the hotel and eat at Anciovi!” he added of the waterfront property that served as the location of the show’s second season.



The “vampire” vocalist gave fans a glimpse into her summer vacation last year as well by sharing photos with Knocked Up actress Iris Apatow, the youngest daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. While on the road for her sold-out Sour Tour, Rodrigo and Iris, 20, made time to see the sights.

The ladies stopped for cute poses in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. As their European girls' trip continued, the Grammy winner also shared a solo shot in front of the Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy.

Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow in Paris. Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Earlier this month, Rodrigo landed the cover of Vogue where she celebrated leaving her teens behind for “a new decade.” The 20-year-old also dished on who inspires her musically, while expressing her adoration for Bruce Springsteen.

“He’s my biggest celebrity crush of all time,” she confessed. The young talent also gushed on her respect for “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” songstress Carole King, who happens to be a fan of the Disney alum. “I was struck by how grounded she is. She’s a professional in everything she does — she’s been a professional for a long time,” King previously said of Rodrigo.

