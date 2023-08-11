Olivia Rodrigo Contemplates a Late-Night Hookup with an Ex on New Single 'Bad Idea Right?'

Olivia Rodrigo knows meeting up with an ex is risky, but that's not exactly stopping her.

The "Drivers License" singer, 20, released the latest track from her forthcoming album Guts on Friday with "Bad idea Right."

Unlike the record's lead single "Vampire" — a cinematic ballad — "Bad Idea Right?," which is produced by and co-written with her frequent collaborator Daniel Nigro, is a '90s grunge number with frenetic guitar riffs and playful vocals that narrates her inner monologue debating whether or not to hook-up with an ex.

Olivia Rodrigo. Zamar Velez

“‘bad idea right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” Rodrigo said in a statement about the track. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

Rodrigo shared an accompanying music video with her latest single — a collaboration with director-photographer Petra Collins who also worked on the visuals for "Good 4 U," "Brutal" and "Vampire."

According to a press release, the aesthetic for the "Bad Idea Right?" music video is "inspired by early-'90s B-movie horror-comedy." It chronicles Rodrigo's journey to an ex's home, which is equally harrowing and absurd and features her real-life friends Petra Collins, Madison Hu, Tate McRae and Iris Apatow.



Olivia Rodrigo 'Bad Idea Right?' single artwork. Courtesy of Geffen/Interscope

Rodrigo's last single "Vampire" was released in early July.

“Vampire song and video out now," Rodrigo announced on Instagram, as she shared some intimate details about the songwriting process.

"I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins. writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," she wrote in the caption for the post, which included a series of behind-the-scenes images from the "Vampire" music video and a clip that appeared to show the song being written as Rodrigo played the piano.

"It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever,” she concluded.

Her sophomore album Guts is due Sept. 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she shared in a release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”