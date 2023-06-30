Olivia Rodrigo is feeling “cathartic” after the release of her new single.

“Vampire song and video out now," the singer, 20, announced on Instagram on Thursday, as she shared some intimate details about the songwriting process.

"I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins. writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," Rodrigo wrote in the caption for the post, which included a series of behind-the-scenes images from the "Vampire" music video and a clip that appeared to show the song being written as Rodrigo played the piano.

"It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever,” she concluded.



The emotional post included several snaps of Rodrigo on the set of the "Vampire" video, starting with a close-up pic that showed bite marks on her neck. Other photos showed the singer covered with fake blood near camera equipment and making a face with her eyes rolled back and tongue poked out.

The singer also featured a sweet throwback photo that appeared to hint at the inspiration for the song — a drawing that included an adorable pic of a younger Rodrigo next to a Twilight poster, and was labeled "Edward and Bela" in child's handwriting.

Olivia Rodrigo says writing "Vampire" helped her deal with regret, anger and heartache. Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

Fellow pop singer-songwriter, Conan Gray, 24, enjoyed the Twilight reference, commenting, “Edward and Bela would be so proud,” in reference to Rodrigo's spelling in the throwback snap.



The release of "Vampire" marks Rodrigo's first official single since the release of her debut album Sour in May 2021 and is the first track from her sophomore album, Guts.

On Thursday, Rodrigo opened up about the new single and album in a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"I'm doing so many emotions. I'm nervous, excited, terrified, happy, everything. Definitely eagerly anticipating putting these songs out," she told Lowe of her new music. "I think I've lived with them for so long, I'm actually very excited to put them into someone else's hands and not have ownership over them anymore."

Olivia Rodrigo in video for "Vampire". Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

The singer also shared that her new single and album felt like a natural progression in her musical journey, and revealed that the name of the new album had been on her mind for a while.

"I had it for a long time," she said of the name of her second album. "I had it actually when I was making Sour. I'm like, "I want the next one to be Guts." I had it in my head. I'm like, "Four letters, all caps, just like Sour." I love it. I just think it's an interesting word.

"People use it in so many interesting contexts, like spill your guts. Hate your guts, I think is a really interesting term. Means bravery, but it also means intuition, like listen to your gut. I just think it's all of these things that coincidentally were things that I've really been thinking about in this chapter," Rodrigo added.

Earlier in the week, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced the title of her second studio album and revealed its release date of Sept. 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she shared in a release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”