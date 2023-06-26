Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Sophomore Album 'Guts' Cover and Release Date: 'I'm So Proud of It'

Putting out a sophomore album takes guts, and Olivia Rodrigo is about to prove she has just that.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 20, announced the title of her second studio album, Guts, and revealed its release date of Sept. 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she shared in a release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Rodrigo shared the album's artwork to Instagram along with her social media announcement, and while it carries on the purple theme of her 2021 debut Sour, Rodrigo shows off the new album title with rings on her fingers spelling out "GUTS."

"my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th," she wrote on Instagram. "i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤"

On her Instagram Story, the "Driver's License" singer saluted her fans for their "support and enthusiasm" as she enters her "next chapter" of material. "Making this album was very daunting, very fun, and very fulfilling. I can't wait for it to be yours. Here's to all the good times ahead."

Among the good times ahead, Rodrigo will release her lead single "Vampire" on Friday, which marks her first official single since the release of Sour in May 2021. She announced the track earlier this month, and a press release described the song as "the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence."

The song itself was crafted with producer Daniel Nigro, who worked on the entire Sour album, and the song is currently available for pre-order in CD and 7-inch vinyl versions on Rodrigo's website, along with copies of the upcoming LP now.

In a fan newsletter, Rodrigo explained that she wrote the bulk of her next album at age 19, when she "was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst." And once again, she wrote the project alongside Nigro.



The pop star launched her solo music career back in 2021 with "Drivers License," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she has become a chart mainstay with hits such as "Deja Vu," "Good 4 U," "Traitor" and "Brutal," all of which appeared on Sour. The breakthrough project earned Rodrigo three Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony: best new artist, best pop vocal album for Sour and best pop solo performance for "Drivers License."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Interestingly enough, Rodrigo releases her sophomore LP just two months before the 50th anniversary of Billy Joel's own second album, Piano Man. Aside from referencing the singer-songwriter's work in her first No. 1 album, Rodrigo also joined Joel on stage back in August for a performance of her hit "Deja Vu" and Joel's "Uptown Girl."

In a post on her Instagram Story, Rodrigo reacted to performing with Joel by sharing a backstage selfie of the musical pair.

"Biggest honor ever," she captioned the shot. "Still crying thank u Billy!!!!!!!"