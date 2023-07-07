Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off Her 'Most Prized Possession': A Dress from Chloë Sevigny's Closet!

Turns out Olivia Rodrigo shopped the hottest sample sale of the summer.

In May, actress Chloë Sevigny hosted a sample sale of her clothes in New York City, with legions of fans lined up for the chance to buy some of the style icon's vintage clothes, according to Vogue. Among those prospective buyers was, apparently, certified pop princess Olivia Rodrigo — or at least someone there on her behalf.

In her recent “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, Rodrigo, 20, sported Sevigny’s tartan schoolgirl dress, only revealing the source of her look in the latter half of the interview. Between praises of Carole King and teases of the original recording of “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo detailed the origins of the dress.

“This dress used to be Chloë Sevigny’s,” Rodrigo said. “She had a sample sale where she sold a bunch of her clothes, and I’ve had a picture of her wearing this dress saved on my Pinterest for years, and I was actually able to get my hands on it.”

She went on to gush about the dress: “I’m so lucky. It’s my most prized possession.”

The “Driver’s License” singer, who is a self-proclaimed vintage fiend, went on to give fans some tips for finding that perfect fit: “Have patience, and go with your friends, and get stuff altered.”

This isn’t Rodrigo’s first big moment with a major vintage look. Back in 2021, the singer made her way to the White House in an old-school Chanel tweed skirt suit. With a bubblegum pink base and black embroidering, the look was both eye-catching and professional.

Even her cars lean retro. In her 2021 documentary Driving Home 2 U, Rodrigo road-tripped from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles in a vintage Ford Bronco.

For her part, Sevigny, 48, has stayed busy since welcoming her first child in 2020. The star made a surprise appearance in February’s Proenza Schouler runway show, and has appeared recently on series including Poker Face, The Girl from Plainville and Russian Doll.