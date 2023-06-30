Entertainment Music Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source The pair dated for about seven months from July 2021 through February 2022 By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 12:44PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Olivia Rodrigo; Adam Faze. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Despite speculation, Olivia Rodrigo's new breakup song "Vampire" is not about her ex, Adam Faze. On Friday, the Grammy winner released the first single off her upcoming album Guts, featuring cutting lyrics about an ex-flame that many fans believe to be Faze — but a source close to Rodrigo tells PEOPLE that's not true. "The song isn’t about Adam Faze," says the insider. Rodrigo, 20, and the film/TV producer, 26, were first spotted together in at the Space Jam 2 premiere in California two years ago. In February 2022, PEOPLE reported the pair had "been over for a bit now," according to a source at the time. Olivia Rodrigo Says Writing ‘Vampire’ Helped with ‘Feelings of Regret and Anger' YouTube Upon the release of "Vampire" on Friday, fans began speculating that the song was about Faze, as its lyrics allude to an age difference and a six-month relationship. Additionally, the track was released exactly two years after they attended the Space Jam 2 premiere together on June 29. "How do you lie without flinching? / Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f---ed up little thrill / Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will / Went for me and not her / 'Cause girls your age know better," sings Rodrigo on the new song. On Thursday, the "Drivers License" musician shared some intimate details about the songwriting process of "Vampire" via Instagram. "I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins. writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," Rodrigo wrote in the caption for the post, which included a series of behind-the-scenes images from the "Vampire" music video and a clip that appeared to show the song being written as Rodrigo played the piano. Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia Rodrigo Instagram Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Sophomore Album 'Guts' Cover and Release Date: 'I'm So Proud of It' "It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever,” she concluded. The emotional post included several snaps of Rodrigo on the set of the "Vampire" video, starting with a close-up pic that showed bite marks on her neck. Other photos showed the singer covered with fake blood near camera equipment and making a face with her eyes rolled back and tongue poked out. The singer also featured a sweet throwback photo that appeared to hint at the inspiration for the song — a drawing that included an adorable pic of a younger Rodrigo next to a Twilight poster, and was labeled "Edward and Bela" in child's handwriting.