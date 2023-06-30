Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source

The pair dated for about seven months from July 2021 through February 2022

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on June 30, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo; Adam Faze. Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Despite speculation, Olivia Rodrigo's new breakup song "Vampire" is not about her ex, Adam Faze.

On Friday, the Grammy winner released the first single off her upcoming album Guts, featuring cutting lyrics about an ex-flame that many fans believe to be Faze — but a source close to Rodrigo tells PEOPLE that's not true.

"The song isn’t about Adam Faze," says the insider.

Rodrigo, 20, and the film/TV producer, 26, were first spotted together in at the Space Jam 2 premiere in California two years ago. In February 2022, PEOPLE reported the pair had "been over for a bit now," according to a source at the time.

YouTube

Upon the release of "Vampire" on Friday, fans began speculating that the song was about Faze, as its lyrics allude to an age difference and a six-month relationship. Additionally, the track was released exactly two years after they attended the Space Jam 2 premiere together on June 29.

"How do you lie without flinching? / Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f---ed up little thrill / Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will / Went for me and not her / 'Cause girls your age know better," sings Rodrigo on the new song.

On Thursday, the "Drivers License" musician shared some intimate details about the songwriting process of "Vampire" via Instagram.

"I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins. writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," Rodrigo wrote in the caption for the post, which included a series of behind-the-scenes images from the "Vampire" music video and a clip that appeared to show the song being written as Rodrigo played the piano.

Olivia Rodrigo Says Writing New Song âVampireâ Helped Her Deal with âFeelings of Regret, Anger, and Heartacheâ
Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

"It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever,” she concluded.

The emotional post included several snaps of Rodrigo on the set of the "Vampire" video, starting with a close-up pic that showed bite marks on her neck. Other photos showed the singer covered with fake blood near camera equipment and making a face with her eyes rolled back and tongue poked out.

The singer also featured a sweet throwback photo that appeared to hint at the inspiration for the song — a drawing that included an adorable pic of a younger Rodrigo next to a Twilight poster, and was labeled "Edward and Bela" in child's handwriting.

