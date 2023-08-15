Olivia Rodrigo Is All Smiles in London as She Nails Relaxed Glamour — Twice! See the Photos

The singer-songwriter was snapped on the streets of the U.K. capital city wearing back-to-back low-key looks

By
Published on August 15, 2023 09:59AM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo in London on Aug. 14, 2023. Photo:

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the streets of London in style.

The "Vampire" singer-songwriter, 20, was snapped out and about in the U.K. capital city on Monday night, rocking two different low-key glamorous looks.

While leaving the celebrity hotel hotspot Chiltern Firehouse, Rodrigo rocked baggy button-down jeans and a basic black tee, with her long brunette locks worn to one side in a subtle wave.

She appeared bare-faced and fresh with a natural glow, wearing little makeup as well as black nail polish and silver rings, along with small silver hoop earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at Capital Breakfast Radio Studios on August 15, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo in London on Aug. 15, 2023.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Then on Tuesday morning, the style icon arrived at Capital Radio in a Pat Benatar shirt paired with a grey miniskirt and flat Mary Janes worn over bunched white socks.

She also posted fun personal photos on Instagram the same day, goofing off with friends while doing the "Beatles walk" on the crosswalk outside of Abbey Road Studios. She looked sharp in a short, red pleated skirt and black tank, with knee-high black boots.

Rodrigo wore similar looks in the U.K. last July, where the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star performed three sold-out shows during the European leg of her SOUR tour. 

Popping up at a pub for a surprise show, Rodrigo got up on stage at Bunny Jackson's Dive Bar in Manchester, England to perform a cover of Natalie Imbruglia's 1997 hit song "Torn."

In true '90s grunge fashion, she wore an oversized T-shirt and a plaid skirt while performing for the delighted pubgoers.

Now onto her sophomore record, the Grammy winner announced in June that her new album, Guts, is slated for a Sept. 8 release date.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” the "Bad Idea Right?" singer stated via press release.

“I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change," she continued. "I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Expressing further excitement on June 26, Rodrigo wrote on Instagram, "I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤."

