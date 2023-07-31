Olivia Rodrigo Hints at 'Guts' Tracklist in Cryptic New Video

The "Vampire" singer shared a video that teased song titles from her upcoming album and fans got busy sleuthing

Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on July 31, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo.

Larissa Hofmann

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to spill her guts on the details of her new album!

The singer, 20, shared a cryptic video on Monday that teased the tracklist for her upcoming album, Guts, set to be released on Sept. 8.

The minute-long video is an overhead shot of Rodrigo lounging in a bedroom littered with possible clues about the new album’s song titles. She does chores, unpacks boxes, writes on paper and types on her typewriter before the shot focuses in on the paper she’s typing on, revealing the words, “GUTS tracklist.”

The end of the clip is scored by Rodrigo singing an unreleased music, which some fans are speculating could be a snippet of a song from the new album. 

Her most eagle-eyed fans started to notice that words and phrases were scattered throughout the set and began trying to decipher the tiny details and Easter eggs that could be possible track titles. 

Olivia Rodrigo Hints at GUTS Tracklist with Cryptic Video

OliviaRodrigo/Instagram/Interscope Records

The clearest clue is the four keys on typewriter that have purple gems over the letters to spell out the album’s title, hinting that there will likely be a titular song on the album. 

Other hints include the words “Bad idea right” written in lipstick on a mirror, the word “stranger” written over sheet music, and “obsessed!” emblazoned on a sweatshirt. A yearbook that Rodrigo lays out on the bed also gives viewers a clear shot of the words “Book club.”

But some clues are easier to decipher than others, even with fans using their “FBI/detective skills.” 

Rodrigo brings a birthday cake into the frame halfway through the video and puts numbered candles on top of it, but fans can’t agree on whether the candles are the number 18 or 19. There’s also text sprawled across a skateboard on the floor, but it’s too difficult to decipher what it says. 

Despite the difficulty of some of the hints, Rodrigo’s fans are not giving up on trying to crack the “Driver’s License” singer’s codes, with one user writing on Twitter, now renamed X, “sigh, time to spend my lunch break decoding this.”

Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo in June 2023.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for YouTube

Another user added, “me trying to read every word I can find,” along with a photo of Rodrigo squinting. 

Some fans took to social media to comment on how Rodrigo seems to be taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book on leaving a trail of clues for fans to decode for news about her new work. 

“Oh she really is Taylor’s child,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.  

Rodrigo’s friends in the music world also shared their excitement about the teaser video, with Conan Gray writing, “my brain is going ahhh ur right,” in reference to the lyrics she seems to sing in the short clip, and Camila Cabello adding “ONG OMGOMF.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many fans shared that they “cannot wait” for the album’s September release. Rodrigo first announced the sophomore album in June, writing that making the album was “very daunting, very fun, and very fulfilling.”

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she shared in a release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

