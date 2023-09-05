Olivia Rodrigo Says She Felt 'Ill-Equipped' for the Media Attention She Received After 'Drivers License'

Rodrigo is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album 'GUTS' on Friday

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo for Interview mag
Olivia Rodrigo. Photo:

Brianna Capozzi

After skyrocketing success with the release of her debut single "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo has learned how to trust her gut while she's writing new music.

In an Interview Magazine cover story on Tuesday, the rising pop star sat down with fellow singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers to discuss facing media attention.

When asked if she ever feels the responsibility "to send the subject of a song the song before it comes out," Rodrigo thought back to the release of her hit "Drivers License."

"I feel like last time there was so much weird media s--- and I had no idea how to deal with any of it," Rodrigo, 20, said. "Literally, it was the first song out of the gate and all of that s--- happened. I felt so ill-equipped."

Olivia Rodrigo for Interview mag

Brianna Capozzi

She continued, "That was an overwhelming experience, but now I definitely feel a responsibility. I just try not to think about it during the writing process."

Rodrigo released "Drivers License" in January 2021 and it was the top streamed song in the U.S. and worldwide that year. Four days after its release, Rodrigo set Spotify's record for most streams in a single day with 15.17 million global streams. The following day, she broke her own record with 17 million streams.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Traitor" singer reflected on the writing process for GUTS, her sophomore album, which is due this Friday.

"When I first started writing this record, I would sit at the piano and pretend other people were hearing what I was writing, which is so awful and counterproductive to any creativity, so I had to just write what I wanted to write and think about the social implications after," she explained.

She added, "It’s tricky. I don’t think anyone has it down to a science. I can’t even believe that people listen and talk about my music as it is, so it’s crazy to think about. I guess I’m still learning how to deal with all that stuff."

Olivia Rodrigo for Interview mag
Olivia Rodrigo.

Brianna Capozzi

Bridgers, 29, responded, "It just means that the media attention and the scrutiny of your social life didn’t stop you from writing this cutting song, which f---ing rocks."

Last month, Rodrigo spoke to The New York Times about how the success of SOUR affected her decision making, including how she felt the need to grow up quickly.

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” the pop-rock artist told the outlet. “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

She noted, “I’m very tame,” but explained how those relationships were learning experiences that inspired songs and themes on her new record, which sees her reuniting with producer Dan Nigro. 

Olivia Rodrigo for Interview mag
Olivia Rodrigo.

Brianna Capozzi

Rodrigo dropped the lead single of GUTS, “Vampire,” in June, which details how an ex took advantage of her and exploited her celebrity. 

She explained to The Times that she was uncertain if she should write the track about her fame at all, as she was worried it was “self-indulgent.” 

“I’ve always tried to write about the emotions rather than this weird environment that I’m in,” the singer-songwriter said. Rodrigo eventually decided to write the vulnerable ballad, though, because she sees songwriting as a way “to distill all of your emotions into their simplest, purest, most effective form.”

Related Articles
Olivia Rodrigo attends Universal Music Group's 2023 GRAMMYS after party celebration at Milk Studios Los Angeles
Olivia Rodrigo Admits She Dated People She 'Shouldn't Have' Following the Success of 'Sour'
Olivia Rodrigo bad idea new single
Olivia Rodrigo Contemplates a Late-Night Hookup with an Ex on New Single 'Bad Idea Right?'
Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis August 15, 2023 in London, England
Olivia Rodrigo Is Red Hot in Her Little Red Dress While Out in London
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Sophomore Album 'Guts' Cover and Release Date: 'I'm So Proud of It'
Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo Is All Smiles in London as She Nails Relaxed Glamour — Twice! See the Photos
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo Says Writing 'Vampire' Helped with 'Feelings of Regret and Anger'
Olivia Rodrigo at the 13th Annual Met Gala After Party hosted by Janelle Monae held at Boom at The Standard, High Line on May 1, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Single 'Vampire' — Her First Since Grammy-Winning Debut Album 'Sour'
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at 'Guts' Tracklist in Cryptic New Video
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source
Olivia Rodrigo's Vogue cover.
Olivia Rodrigo Raves About Bruce Springsteen: 'He's My Biggest Celebrity Crush'
Taylor Lautner Comments on Olivia Rodrigoâs IG Announcement of New Single âVampireâ: âK WHO TF BIT YOUâ
Taylor Lautner Comments on Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram Reveal of New Song 'Vampire': 'K WHO TF BIT YOU'
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Makes 'SNL' Debut with 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U' Performances
Olivia Rodrigo Teases 'New Music' to Come in 2023 During Spotify Wrapped Video: 'So Excited'
Olivia Rodrigo Teases 'New Music' to Come in 2023 During Spotify Wrapped Video: 'So Excited'
Cardi B; Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Says Cardi B. Gave Her the 'Courage' to Be 'Honest' in Her Music: 'I'm Obsessed with Her'
olivia rodrigo and JOSHUA BASSETT
Why Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Is About Ex Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter
Olivia Rodrigo performs during her 2022 SOUR Tour at Radio City Music Hall on April 26, 2022 in New York City.
Olivia Rodrigo Shares Sweet Christmas Song She Wrote at Age 5 Titled 'The Bels' — Listen!