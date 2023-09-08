Olivia Rodrigo Had to 'Block Out the Noise' to Create New Album 'Guts': 'A Lot of Pressure'

Olivia Rodrigo is feeling the pressure as she releases her sophomore album, Guts.

After the runaway success of her debut, Sour, and particularly the stand-out single "Drivers License," Rodrigo says putting herself out there again is a "scary thing."

Joining Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, the 20-year-old said: "First time around I was just filled with so much adrenaline — I was like, 'OK, wow, this is happening. I've never done this before.' This time it feels a little more real and it's a scary thing to know that people are going to be curious and they'll maybe have a lot of ears on it."

Rodrigo — who recently revealed she felt "ill-equipped" for the media attention she received after "Drivers License" was released — added: "Writing the first album, it just felt so spontaneous. I was 17 years old just pouring my heart out. This time I was in a different place and I was having a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations placed on me. I really had to try to block out the noise and just focus on the craft of songwriting."



The star — who is known for her heartfelt lyrics — also shared that audiences can expect more of the same soul-searching with Guts.

"A lot of this album is about the confusion that comes with becoming a young adult and figuring out your place in this world. Figuring out who you want to be and who you want to hang out with and all of that stuff," she said.

Rodrigo added that she had to dig deep when it came to inspiration. "I wasn't going through my first 17-year-old heartbreak and I think that it forced me to be maybe a little bit more creative in the way that I write," she explained.

With regard to the tracks fans should be listening out for, she notes that her personal favorite is "All American Bitch."

"It's one of my favorite songs I've ever written," Rodrigo told Lowe. "I think it expresses something that I've been trying to express since I was 15 years old, this repressed anger and feeling of confusion or trying to be put into a box as a girl."

The star also spilled on her friendship with fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers — who recently interviewed her — calling her "awesome." "It was so much fun talking to her. She's so smart and obviously such a brilliant songwriter, but she's just really, really gracious and really down-to-earth and it's been really nice to have some interactions with her. I think she's just great all around."

