Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Single 'Vampire' — Her First Since Grammy-Winning Debut Album 'Sour'

Rodrigo earned Grammy Awards for best new artist, best pop solo performance for "Drivers License" and best pop vocal album for 'Sour' in 2022

By
Published on June 13, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Olivia Rodrigo at the 13th Annual Met Gala After Party hosted by Janelle Monae held at Boom at The Standard, High Line on May 1, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo. Photo:

Lexie Moreland/WWD

Good news for Olivia Rodrigo fans — she's back!

On Tuesday, the "Deja Vu" singer-songwriter announced her upcoming single "Vampire," which marks her first new official single since the release of her Grammy-winning debut album Sour in May 2021.

Set to drop on June 30, "Vampire" will kick off a new era for the former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 20. According to a press release, the single "is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence."

The song was crafted with producer Daniel Nigro, who worked on the entire Sour album, and it's currently available for pre-order in CD and 7-inch vinyl versions on Rodrigo's website.

Today, GRAMMYÂ®-winning, multi-Platinum recording artist Olivia Rodrigo announced the June 30th release of her new single âvampireâ via Geffen Records.
Olivia Rodrigo "Vampire" Single Artwork.

Courtesy of Universal Music

After rising to fame as a young actress, Rodrigo launched her solo music career in 2021 with "Drivers License," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The debut single was followed up by subsequent hits "Deja Vu," "Good 4 U," "Traitor" and "Brutal," all of which appeared on Sour.

In addition to the music's commercial success, Rodrigo earned three Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony, including best new artist, best pop vocal album for Sour and best pop solo performance for "Drivers License."

Shortly after the awards show, she embarked on the sold-out Sour Tour across North America and Europe. Throughout the run, she was joined on stage for duets by fellow musicians Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette, Natalie Imbruglia and Lily Allen.

Upon the one-year anniversary of Sour in May 2022, the singer-songwriter shared a series of throwback images and video clips collected throughout the album's creative process and promotional cycle via Instagram.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"my first album SOUR came out a year ago today," Rodrigo wrote in the post's caption. "it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world."

Following a photo of several dozen signed copies of the album's lyric booklet, Rodrigo shared a screenshot of the first-ever Instagram message she received from Nigro, 40.

"Hey! Just wanted to reach out and say what a big fan I am of the stuff you've been writing! We should work together sometime," read the producer's message, to which Rodrigo replied, "omg!!!! yes please!!!!!!"

"thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone," she continued in the Instagram caption. "and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process."

