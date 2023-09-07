Lifestyle Food Olivia Rodrigo Teams Up with Jeni’s Ice Cream to Turn All Their Cones Purple — and She Shares Her Go-To Order The limited edition treat celebrates the pop star’s second album, GUTS By Sam Burros Sam Burros Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 01:29PM EDT Trending Videos Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 American Music Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty A scoop of ice cream has never sounded so “good 4 u.” Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream announced that it’s joining forces with Olivia Rodrigo to celebrate the launch of the pop star’s second album, GUTS, with a special purple ice cream cone that pays homage to Rodrigo’s signature color. From Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, guests can drop into any of the Jeni’s scoop shops around the country to get their favorite frozen flavor served in a buttercrisp waffle cone that’s been dyed a bright purple. Fans who are extra excited about the launch of Rodrigo’s second album can "order like Olivia," according to Jeni's website, with the Home Scooped Girl (named after the album's fifth track “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.”) "Olivia’s rec" includes a scoop of Wild Lavender and Brambleberry Crisp ice cream in one of the special cones for a completely purple treat. Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream will sell a purple cone Sept. 8-10. Credit: Jeni's Britney Spears Celebrates Remastered 'Joy of Cola' Ad for Pepsi's 125th Anniversary: 'Iconic' (Exclusive) Customers who want to grab the Home Scooped Girl to-go can order the custom creation on the Jeni’s app and receive five of the dyed cones and a pint of each flavor. Rodrigo’s sophomore album GUTS drops on Friday, Sept. 8. After appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo launched her music career to resounding success. Rodrigo released "Drivers License" in January 2021 and it was the top streamed song in the U.S. and worldwide that year. Four days after its release, Rodrigo set Spotify's record for most streams in a single day with 15.17 million global streams. The following day, she broke her own record with 17 million streams. Olivia Rodrigo. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for YouTube Miley Cyrus Recalls Leaving 'Hannah Montana' for the Cheesecake Factory with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato In an Interview Magazine cover story on Tuesday, the rising pop star sat down with fellow singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers to discuss the attention and response to her debut release. When asked if she ever feels the responsibility "to send the subject of a song the song before it comes out," Rodrigo thought back to the release of her hit "Drivers License." "I feel like last time there was so much weird media s--- and I had no idea how to deal with any of it," said Rodrigo. "Literally, it was the first song out of the gate and all of that s--- happened. I felt so ill-equipped." She continued, "That was an overwhelming experience, but now I definitely feel a responsibility. I just try not to think about it during the writing process."