Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Speculation That 'Vampire' Is About Taylor Swift: 'I Was Very Surprised'

"I never want to say who any of my songs are about," the pop star said in a new interview with 'The Guardian'

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 06:24PM EDT
Olivia Rodrigoâs response to speculation that Vampire is about Taylor Swift.
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo is addressing speculation that her single “Vampire” is about Taylor Swift.

The singer, 20, discussed whether her new song hints at her feelings towards the 33-year-old pop superstar in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday.

“I was very surprised when people thought that,” she told the publication.

“I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t,” Rodrigo said. “I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

Fans have recently theorized that the chart-topping hit detailing manipulation and fame could be about Swift since Rodrigo stopped publicly expressing her admiration for the songstress awhile back after she added Swift and her “Cruel Summer” collaborators to the credits of her 2021 track “Deja Vu.”

However, Rodrigo said in an interview with Audacy’s The Julia Show last month that “Vampire” isn’t necessarily about someone using her stardom to climb the social ladder.

“I think the song isn’t about fame f---ing or whatever, I think it’s more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all your worth,” she said at the time. “I think that that’s a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been. It’s not just people in L.A. and Hollywood that have to deal with that.”

Because the lyrics also reference an age difference and six-month relationship, listeners previously thought that Rodrigo’s ex Adam Faze could be the one who inspired “Vampire.”

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that “the song isn’t about Adam Faze,” the film/TV producer she dated for seven months in 2021 and early 2022.

Olivia Adam Faze
Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze.

 Amy Sussman/Getty, Paul Morigi/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The High School Musical: The Musical the Series alum opened up about the songwriting process for the first single off her upcoming album Guts on Instagram in June.

"Vampire song and video out now. I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins," Rodrigo wrote in the caption, alongside behind-the-scenes photos from the music video.

“Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache,” she explained. “It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish."

She concluded her message, "I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever ❤️.”

Related Articles
Burning man
Thousands Stuck at Burning Man Due to Extreme Rain Told to ‘Conserve Food, Water and Fuel’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'Iâve Loved Every Moment'
Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'I've Loved Every Moment'
Singer Robbie Williams in concert at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk
Robbie Williams Recalls 'Unfortunate' Moment When He Pooped Himself on Stage: 'I Retained My Composure'
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2009 held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 9, 2009 in Universal City, California
Miley Cyrus Defends Using Ice Cream Cart Pole for 'Stability' in Controversial 2009 TCAs Performance
Travis Barker Posts Photos from 'Prayer Room' After Postponing Blink-182 Tour amid 'Urgent Family Matter'
Travis Barker Posted Photos from 'Prayer Room' Before Blink-182 Postponed Shows Over 'Urgent Family Matter'
Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood; Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Axl Rose Helped Carrie Underwood Choose Rock Songs to Cover While Opening for Guns N' Roses (Exclusive)
Christina Ricci Plays Horrified Homeowner in Doja Catâs Creepy New âDemonsâ Music Video
Christina Ricci Plays Horrified Homeowner Haunted by Doja Cat in Creepy New ‘Demons’ Music Video
Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film Breaks AMC Theatres Record with $26 Million First-Day Ticket Sales
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Residency with Before and After Selfies
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Jazz & Piano Residency with Before-and-After Selfies
âExorcist: Believerâ Changes Release Date to Avoid Same Weekend as Taylor Swift Concert Movie: âTaylor Wins,â Says Producer
'Exorcist: Believer' Changes Release Date to Avoid Same Weekend as Taylor Swift Concert Film: 'Taylor Wins'
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film: Everything to Know
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Reacts to Being Named Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara: 'Today... I Am the Mayor'
Agnetha Faltskog Abba Voyage 05 26 22
ABBA Legend Agnetha Fältskog Debuts New Song and Instagram Page: 'So ... Where Do We Go from Here?'
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Atlanta 04 28 23
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Headed to Thousands of Movie Theaters in 'Theatrical Concert Experience'