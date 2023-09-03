Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Speculation That 'Vampire' Is About Taylor Swift: 'I Was Very Surprised'

Olivia Rodrigo is addressing speculation that her single “Vampire” is about Taylor Swift.

The singer, 20, discussed whether her new song hints at her feelings towards the 33-year-old pop superstar in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday.

“I was very surprised when people thought that,” she told the publication.

“I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t,” Rodrigo said. “I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

Fans have recently theorized that the chart-topping hit detailing manipulation and fame could be about Swift since Rodrigo stopped publicly expressing her admiration for the songstress awhile back after she added Swift and her “Cruel Summer” collaborators to the credits of her 2021 track “Deja Vu.”

However, Rodrigo said in an interview with Audacy’s The Julia Show last month that “Vampire” isn’t necessarily about someone using her stardom to climb the social ladder.

“I think the song isn’t about fame f---ing or whatever, I think it’s more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all your worth,” she said at the time. “I think that that’s a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been. It’s not just people in L.A. and Hollywood that have to deal with that.”

Because the lyrics also reference an age difference and six-month relationship, listeners previously thought that Rodrigo’s ex Adam Faze could be the one who inspired “Vampire.”

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that “the song isn’t about Adam Faze,” the film/TV producer she dated for seven months in 2021 and early 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze. Amy Sussman/Getty, Paul Morigi/Getty

The High School Musical: The Musical the Series alum opened up about the songwriting process for the first single off her upcoming album Guts on Instagram in June.

"Vampire song and video out now. I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins," Rodrigo wrote in the caption, alongside behind-the-scenes photos from the music video.

“Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache,” she explained. “It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish."

She concluded her message, "I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever ❤️.”

