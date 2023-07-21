Olivia Plath Posts Dinner Party Picture with Ethan Plath amid Breakup Rumors

The 'Welcome to Plathville' star's husband sat down with family in a new picture

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
Published on July 21, 2023 12:15AM EDT
Olivia Plath Dinner Party with Ethan Plath
Olivia Plath's family. Photo:

Olivia Plath/Instagram

Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan Plath attended a dinner party together recently amid rumors the two Welcome to Plathville stars have split.

On Thursday, Olivia, 25, shared a dinner party photo on her Instagram Story, with Ethan, 25, sitting on the left side of the table. Olivia added only a heart hands emoji to the post. 

A rep for Welcome to Plathville declined to comment.

Fans began speculating that Ethan and Olivia may have broken up earlier this year. Before Olivia published the dinner party photo, she had not shared a post with him since November 2022. Ethan's last public tribute to Olivia was published in January. When Ethan reunited with his siblings in March during a road trip to bring his classic cars from Florida to Minnesota, Olivia did not appear in the photos.

Ethan Plath, Olivia Plath
Ethan and Olivia Plath. Ethan Plath/Instagram

However, the two have continued liking and commenting on each other's posts. When Ethan published a video of himself driving a classic car on June 23, Olivia acknowledged the post by replying with a fire emoji.

In June, Olivia commented on the speculation after noticing a Realiteasquad Instagram post that stated, "Olivia’s sister confirms divorce and season 5" of the TLC series. The post included screenshots of Olivia's sister Sophia claiming Olivia and Ethan "are in the middle of a divorce" and that Welcome to Plathville season 5 would be released soon.

“A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify,” Olivia replied to the post. “Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in.”

“Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life,” she continued. “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

Last week, a fan asked Olivia if she was "happy" despite the rumors. The reality star said she was, although she did not mention Ethan by name.

"Thank you. I am very happy," Olivia responded in an Instagram Story video. “It seems ironic to say I’m happy because I posted about my brother dying in May very unexpectedly, and that has brought a lot of soul-searching, days and nights."

In that same video, Olivia spoke about her grief after the death of her 15-year-old brother, Micah Meggs. Micah was struck and killed by a car while driving an electric bike in May

"When I went back home for his funeral, it to me, almost seemed like the crux of the world I grew up in, the fundamental Christian world, and the kind of world I want to create for myself as an adult. What I want to live in. What I want to embody now," Olivia said.

“And it’s been a hard process, but I am at peace with the journey that I am on and where I am in life, and I guess that brings some level of happiness despite the fine lines and wrinkles,” she added.  

Welcome to Plathville can now be streamed on Max.

