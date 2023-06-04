Olivia Plath Says New Duggar Family Docuseries Was 'Triggering to Watch': 'That Was My Life'

'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets,' which premiered Friday, explores the family's troubling ties to a radical religious organization

By
Published on June 4, 2023 02:12 PM
Olivia Plath Says Watching 'Shiny Happy People' Was 'Triggering:' 'That Was My Life'
Photo:

Janelle Putrich Photography

Olivia Plath is detailing how the new Duggar family-centered docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, hit a little too close to home for her.

The Welcome to Plathville star, 25, spoke about how the Prime Video docuseries about the Duggar family and their controversial religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, was “triggering to watch,” given her similar experiences with faith, in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

“That was my life up until a few years ago,” Plath said. “A little triggering to watch, but also there is solidarity in having other people speak up and say, ‘Yep, you're not crazy, happened to me too. I know about this.’ That is healing in a way.”

Plath then shared that she received an “overwhelming response from people saying, ‘Please, let’s talk about this,’ ” which she said prompted her and her sister Lydia to decide to talk about their experience as “ex-[fundamentalist] and ex-cult kids” more in-depth during an Instagram Live on Monday.

Welcome to Plathville Olivia Plath
TLC

“I will say, the realm in which my public life exists, there's a lot of things I can't say,” the reality star admitted. “There's a lot of things I want to say about religion, about my past, about the world that I went right back into, and I hadn't known to say them in the public space that exists for me, so I'm gonna get on [Instagram] instead.”

“I'm jumping on to say my experience, to be honest, was decently negative. There's a lot of things that I laugh about now, because what else are you supposed to do?” Plath added, then clarifying that she is "not really religious anymore.”

Premiering in November 2019, Welcome to Plathville initially followed Ethan and his close-knit family — his wife Olivia, parents Barry and Kim Plath, and eight siblings — and their lives as a traditional conservative bunch living in rural Georgia while largely abstaining from technology amid today's digital age. (Ethan and Olivia now live in Minneapolis with his 19-year-old sister, Moriah Plath.)

The four-part limited series focusing on the Duggars, which premiered on Friday, meanwhile, explores the wholesome family's troubling ties to a radical religious organization.

In doing so, it shows how the organization has shaped — and negatively impacted — the once-beloved TLC brood, which has since faced a bevy of scandals.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming in full on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Amy Duggar King Shares the 'Beautiful' Moment from the Day of Grandma Duggar's Funeral
Amy Duggar King Says She Feels She's 'Condoning' Abuse If She Doesn't Speak Out Against Her Family
This weekend on Sunday TODAY, Willie Geist sat down with actress Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Says Her Father and Grandfather 'Walked Out' When the Family Watched 'Euphoria'
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets
Duggars Docuseries Producers on Helping Jill and Amy to Feel 'Comfortable' Discussing Past 'Trauma' in Show
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
Jacky Oh's Partner DC Young Fly Thanks Fans and Says Loved Ones 'Ask for Privacy' After Her Sudden Death at 32
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup
Terry Crews Reflects on the 'Miracle' of 'What Family Means' While Meeting Surprise Relative Billy Crudup
Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Call Out 'Derogatory and Sensationalized' Docuseries Exposing Family's Scandals
Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" ; Jamie Foxx attends the European Premiere of Creed III
Nick Cannon on Securing Jamie Foxx's 'Blessing' to Host 'Beat Shazam' amid Actor's Recovery: 'Jamie's Happy'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Actress Jacky Oh attends the Atlanta screening of "Scheme Queens" at Regal Atlantic Station on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Former 'Wild 'N Out' Star Jacky Oh Dead at 32: 'Forever Treasured and Missed'
Duggar Family - Shiny Happy People
'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' — The Biggest Revelations from Prime Video's Explosive Docuseries
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso' Future: 'None of Us Know' — Maybe Not Even Jason Sudeikis
Carson Daly on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Carson Daly on Hearing from AARP Ahead of His 50th Birthday: 'S--- Got Real'
THE BACHELORETTE Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson's Official 'Bachelorette' Cast Is Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Her Heart
Sherri Shepherd Shades Her Ex While Learning How to Tackle from Ex-NFL Pro Terry Crews: 'I Need to Be Ready' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80QaOlq0RD8
Sherri Shepherd Shades Her Ex While Learning How to Tackle from Ex-NFL Pro Terry Crews: 'I Need to Be Ready'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'VPR': Raquel Is 'Ashamed' of 'Deceitful' Affair with Sandoval — and Admits She Subconsciously Blamed Ariana
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian Wanted Pete Davidson to Be 'Comfortable' on Her Show: 'Know What You're Getting Yourself Into'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Ex Kanye West's 'Clean-Up Crew' as He Spirals Towards 'Rock Bottom'