Olivia Plath Says She's 'Happy' and 'at Peace' amid Rumors She and Ethan Have Split

In an extended Instagram Q&A on Friday, the 'Welcome to Plathville' star spoke of "healthy tears" and travel plans, but made no mention of her husband

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 06:39PM EDT
Olivia Plath Says She's 'Happy' and 'at Peace' amid Speculations About Her Marriage to Ethan (amid split speculations to be more exact) via her IG Story:
Olivia Plath says she's "happy" and "at peace" amid rumors she and husband Ethan Plath have split. Photo:

Olivia Path/Instagram

Olivia Plath is confident about the road ahead.

The Welcome to Plathville star, 25, answered fans' questions on her Instagram on Friday and admitted she’s in a “happy” place despite ongoing rumors that she and husband Ethan Plath have split. 

One fan asked the reality star, “Are you happy? You’re beautiful inside and out!” to which she responded in a video, “Thank you. I am very happy.”

“It seems ironic to say I’m happy because I posted about my brother dying in May very unexpectedly, and that has brought a lot of soul searching, days and nights,” she continued.

Olivia Plath Says She's 'Happy' and 'at Peace' amid Speculations About Her Marriage to Ethan (amid split speculations to be more exact) via her IG Story:
Olivia Plath answered fans' questions on Instagram.

Olivia Path/Instagram

Her 15-year-old brother, Micah Meggs, was struck and killed by a car while riding an electric bike in May, prompting Plath to take an extended social media break. 

“When I went back home for his funeral, it to me, almost seemed like the crux of the world I grew up in, the fundamental Christian world, and the kind of world I want to create for myself as an adult. What I want to live in. What I want to embody now,” she continued in the video.

“And it’s been a hard process, but I am at peace with the journey that I am on and where I am in life, and I guess that brings some level of happiness despite the fine lines and wrinkles,” she added.  

Plath also spoke about having "healthy tears" and travel plans, but notably did not mention her husband in any of the other Q&A video answers.

Olivia Plath Says She's 'Happy' and 'at Peace' amid Speculations About Her Marriage to Ethan (amid split speculations to be more exact) via her IG Story:
Olivia Plath and husband Ethan Plath photographed together last winter.

Olivia Path/Instagram

The video comes a few weeks after Plath’s sister Sophia Meggs posted comments claiming Olivia and Ethan “are in the middle of a divorce” and teasing that the upcoming fifth season of their reality show would be “out very soon.”

Plath responded to a Realiteasquad Instagram post that showed Sophia’s comments, writing, “A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify.”

“[Sophia] actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information, as she doesn’t know about my personal life,” she said. “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

Fans began to speculate that the pair may have split sometime in early 2023. The last time Olivia shared a post on Instagram with her husband was in November 2022, and his last ode to his wife was on January 8, though he has continued to like her posts as recently as June 4.

Ethan also reunited with his siblings — after estrangement from his parents — in March, while on a road trip to bring his classic cars from Florida to Minnesota. Olivia did not appear to be on the trip. 

Welcome to Plathville can now be streamed on Max.

