Olivia Plath Empathizes with Jill Duggar as Doc Exposes Famous Family: 'I Relate to a Lot of Her Story'

Olivia Plath understands what Jill (Duggar) Dillard has been through.

The Welcome to Plathville star opened up on Instagram Live Tuesday about how Dillard's experiences resonated with her as they were detailed in Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries.

"Watching the Shiny Happy People docuseries and watching Jill Duggar talk about her experiences, I related to her," said Plath, 25. "Jill Duggar and I are not on the same page and like religion and deconstruction and what we believe now, political peace or anything like that is totally fine. But I relate to a lot of her story when it comes to the public life. Financial stuff, legalities. All of that stuff."

The "financial stuff" and "legalities" Plath referenced are tied to allegations Dillard made in Shiny Happy People. In the four-part limited series, the 32-year-old former Counting On star said with the support of her husband, Derick.

"After Israel's birth, we asked TLC to pay us enough just to cover what our out-of-pocket costs were for health insurance for Israel's birth," she recalled. "They said they paid the family. [But] 'Paid the family' means we don't get anything at that point. They said, 'Well, we paid your dad, so take it up with him.'"

Dillard also claimed she "never received any payout" for "seven and a half years of my adult life." The couple then said their relationship with TLC "came to an end" upon realizing that in order for her father Jim Bob Duggar to fairly compensate them, they would have to sign a "forever" deal with his production company.

Plath seemingly implied she has experienced something similar to Dillard.

Elsewhere in Plath's Instagram Live, she detailed her own ties to the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which is the religion Dillard also grew up practicing.

"Very few people from my family have left. No one from my in-laws left. Like, I thought some of my siblings were going to leave and they all went back," said Plath. "So I feel like I'm jaded, and I think it's worth putting that out as a disclaimer that I think the percentage is very small. But it's probably more than I know, because there's a whole world outside of my small experience."

"I think it's worth mentioning that I have experienced this many, many, many, many, many, many times," she continued. "A lot of people that do leave and try to talk about their experiences and tell the truth. They are silenced."

Plath then compared her experience to what Dillard faced with her own family's association with IBLP: "I look at, you know, on the docuseries Shiny Happy People. I look at someone like Jill Duggar. We've known that things are not good there."



"We've known that there was mistreatment," she added. "But we didn't really know why until just now because people are silenced.”

Plath also noted how seeing Jill "talking about a public life and everything that was entailed in that" ultimately resonated with her. "I was like, 'That's my experience.' Different authority figure, but my experience," she said.

"I will be completely honest, I have not watched the whole thing from beginning to end [because] so many parts of that were triggering."

Referencing the two co-authors of a controversial book used within IBLP to provide guidance on how to discipline children, she continued: I think I felt incredibly validated when Michael and Debbie Pearl were called motherf---ers. I was like, 'Yeah! Yeah!'"

"I spent a decent amount of time in therapy just talking through corporal punishment, child abuse, all these different things that I was so used to that I think I inherently knew," she added. "I knew it was wrong, but I was so used to it that I didn't even know how to identify [it]."

Plath also said that "seeing a docuseries like this that kind of exposes some of those things" is both "triggering and validating."

"There's solidarity and not feeling alone. And other people going, 'Yeah, I've got words for that,' even if you don't," she concluded. "I think that was very validating."

Shiny Happy People premiered Friday on Prime Video. The series closely examines the Duggar family and their controversial religion. Some of the topics explored include the many allegations against the eldest sibling Josh Duggar, who was sentenced last year for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

In response to the show, Plath initially said it was "triggering to watch" because "that was my life up until a few years ago."

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming in full on Prime Video.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

