'Welcome to Plathville' Star Olivia Plath Addresses Rumors That She and Ethan Have Split

The speculation of a split began after fans noticed Olivia and Ethan Plath have not posted on social media about each other in months

By
Stephanie Wenger
Published on June 23, 2023 01:31PM EDT
ethan and olivia plath
Photo:

Instagram/oliviamarieplath

Welcome to Plathville’s Olivia Plath is setting the record straight amid rumors that she split from her husband Ethan.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old reality star responded to a Realiteasquad Instagram post that stated “Olivia’s sister confirms divorce and season 5” of the TLC series.

“A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify,” she wrote in the comment section. “Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in.”

“Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life,” she added. “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

The post included screenshots of Sophia’s comments claiming the pair “are in the middle of a divorce” and the upcoming fifth season of their reality show would be “out very soon.”

Fans began to speculate that Ethan and Olivia may have split sometime in early 2023. The last time Olivia shared a post with Ethan on Instagram was in November 2022, and his last ode to his wife was on January 8, though he has continued to like her posts as recently as June 4.

Most notably, Ethan reunited with his siblings — after estrangement from his parents — in March, while on a road trip to bring his classic cars from Florida to Minnesota. Olivia did not appear to be on the trip. 


The couple’s ups and downs have been chronicled on Welcome to Plathville. They wed in 2018 but later took some time apart. On the series in 2021, the couple admitted they were searching for space as they evaluated the future of their marriage. Olivia decided it was best to move out of their shared home at the time.

“I don't know what will happen," she said on an episode of the reality series. "I was trying so hard to, like, make the marriage work. But I just realized that as long as I stayed and kind of kept Ethan's world together, he was able to just ignore everything that was happening."

ethan and olivia plath

TLC: Instagram/oliviamarieplath

The pair ended up reuniting after their brief relationship hiatus, and expressed their renewed love publicly. “When high school sweethearts find each other there isn't much that can separate us," Ethan wrote in an Instagram post in September 2022. 

The couple has previously disagreed on a handful of topics throughout their marriage — including everything from Ethan’s love of buying cars, to the dynamics of his reality TV family. Last year, Ethan and Olivia stepped away from the Plaths to pursue a solo life in Minnesota

Welcome to Plathville can now be streamed on Max.

