Go Inside Olivia Palermo's Glam Night at the 2023 Venice Film Festival (Exclusive)

Olivia Palermo knows how to make an entrance — and for her trip to the Finalmente L'Alba premiere at the Venice Film Festival, she took PEOPLE inside the prep behind that unforgettable moment.

The founder and CCO of the Olivia Palermo Group and her husband Johannes Huebl attended the premiere as guests of Campari.

The couple arrived in Venice the morning of the event from Munich, where they had a brief respite after the F1 Grand Prix in Amsterdam.

As Palermo had been traveling, Giambattista Valli and Tamara Ralph “were both kind enough” to send gowns to the “stunning” Venice Venice Hotel where she was staying, Palermo tells PEOPLE.

See what dress she chose, how she accessorized and more in the exclusive gallery ahead.