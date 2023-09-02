Go Inside Olivia Palermo's Glam Night at the 2023 Venice Film Festival (Exclusive)

The star shares her behind-the-scenes prep ahead of her appearance at the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere during the 2023 Venice Film Festival

By
Jackie Fields
Published on September 2, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo heads to the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Photo:

Courtesy of Johannes Huebl

Olivia Palermo knows how to make an entrance — and for her trip to the Finalmente L'Alba premiere at the Venice Film Festival, she took PEOPLE inside the prep behind that unforgettable moment.

The founder and CCO of the Olivia Palermo Group and her husband Johannes Huebl attended the premiere as guests of Campari.

The couple arrived in Venice the morning of the event from Munich, where they had a brief respite after the F1 Grand Prix in Amsterdam.

As Palermo had been traveling, Giambattista Valli and Tamara Ralph “were both kind enough” to send gowns to the “stunning” Venice Venice Hotel where she was staying, Palermo tells PEOPLE.

See what dress she chose, how she accessorized and more in the exclusive gallery ahead.

01 of 09

The Squad's All Here

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival.

Courtesy of Johannes Huebl

"After a quick bite to eat, I got into the glam chair with my long time European makeup artist Sam Tsan, a lead pro artist at Charlotte Tilbury, and hairstylist Philipp Verheyen. I always listen to electronic house music (more melodic than dance though) to keep the vibes energized as its a long night ahead."

02 of 09

Makeup Must-Haves

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival.

Courtesy of Sam Tsan

"I love a Charlotte Tilbury glam table! I’ve known Charlotte herself forever, and even have my own Hot Lips shade "In Love with Olivia," but tonight was all about their iconic Pillowtalk shade and overall red carpet glam. Sam is so talented, she has been doing my makeup when I am in Europe for probably over a decade now."

03 of 09

One Major Gown

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival.

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

"I decided to go with the pale pink silk crepe off-the-shoulder gown by Tamara Ralph Haute Couture. I loved the silk petal adorned sleeves."

04 of 09

Final Touches

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival.

Courtesy of Johannes Huebl

"Tamara Ralph, whose debut show I attended during Paris Couture in July, arranged for a seamstress to meet me and do a proper fitting. My fashion philosophy is no matter whether something is from Zara or Couture, proper tailoring is essential!"

05 of 09

Gem of a Necklace

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival.

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo

"No red carpet look is complete without a little glitz! And I am most definitely a jewelry girl. While my new short hair is great for an earring moment, I think the neckline of the dress called for a necklace. The vivid pink of the rubellite in this yellow gold Marco Bicego convertible lariat pendant fit the bill perfectly." [Palermo paired the eye-catching piece with a stack of gold and diamond Marco Bicego rings.]

06 of 09

Ready for Her Close Up

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival.

Courtesy of Philipp Verheyen

"After I munched on a few macadamia nuts and finished my oat milk cappuccino it was time for final looks!"

07 of 09

Riding in Style

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl head to the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Courtesy of Jeoffrey Romano

"And off my husband, Johannes Huebl, and I went into the Venetian sunset via water taxi!"

08 of 09

Almost There

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo heads to the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Courtesy of Johannes Huebl

"Keeping the glam safe while en route to the theater. See you on the red carpet!"

09 of 09

Lights, Camera, Action!

Olivia Palermo Venice Film Festival 2023
Olivia Palermo attends the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"The pink hue really complimented my recent tan (thank you Comporta!). Overall, I just felt really pretty and confident."

