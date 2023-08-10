Entertainment Music Olivia Newton-John’s Widower Says They Committed to 'Love Each Other Forever or Until the End of Time' (Exclusive) John Easterling opens up about his undying love for his wife a year after her death By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 10:00AM EDT John Easterling has spent the past year finding light in the darkness. With losing wife Olivia Newton-John to breast cancer and age 73 last August, "Things aren't easy," he says, "but you always have to just dig. Olivia was able to never lose sight of the good things. Love is everywhere." An herbalist and naturopathic entrepreneur, Easterling, 71, traveled to his and Newton-John's "special place" in Peru this past June to hold a private ceremony with her ashes at the spot where they said “I do,” commemorating what would have been their 15th wedding anniversary. The trip gave him perspective: “It lightened my heart and created a very strong focus forward. I had 15 years with this extraordinary human being. That experience itself is worth a lifetime.” John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John. Robert Lynden While grieving his wife, Easterling holds tight to the memories they made together. Before they met, he had never even seen the pop star's hit film Grease — though Newton-John would rectify that years later during a movie night on John Travolta’s private jet. 'Grease' Cast: Where Are They Now? Back in the mid-2000s the two were both working with an environmental nonprofit when Newton-John invited Easterling — who was then living in Florida — to her show in Miami. “She walked out onstage singing ‘Grace and Gratitude,’ and people around me were crying,” he recalls. “It hit me straight in the heart: She’s a healer.” The two, who both adored animals and the outdoors, soon fell deeply in love with one another. During their years together they made a promise. “The commitment Olivia and I had was that we would love each other forever or until the end of time, whichever came last,” says Easterling. “We’re still in that time frame." John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John in October 2019. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty At the home they shared in Santa Ynez, California, he keeps a memory table with his wife's favorite photos and mementos. "There's no replacing her," he says. Olivia Newton-John's Family Reveal 'Supernatural' Encounters with Her 1 Year After Her Death (Exclusive) These days, he spends his time working with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund to continue life-saving cancer research surrounding the efficacy of medicinal plants in her honor. Soon he'll join stepdaughter Chloe Lattanzi at Olivia's Walk for Wellness in Melbourne to help raise funds for the foundation and her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. "Things have shifted, but we have her," he says. "We have the best of her to drive us forward." John Easterling and Chloe Lattanzi for PEOPLE in August 2023. Elizabeth Weinberg For more on Olivia Newton-John's final days and lasting legacy, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE out Friday. For more information on Olivia's Walk for Wellness visit walkforwellness.com.au. For more information on the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund and research projects, visit onjfoundationfund.org