Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Reveals 'Health Issues' Since Mom's Death: 'I Have Been Neglecting Myself'

Chloe Lattanzi is opening up about some of the health problems she’s been facing since Olivia Newton-John’s death from breast cancer last August.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old daughter of the Grease icon posted a video on Instagram explaining how she’s been “neglecting” her health over the past year.

“Since my mom’s passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay,” Lattanzi said. “If I have forgotten to return your calls — I’ve had extreme memory loss, I’ve had difficulty getting out of bed. I’ve stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself.”

“One of my mom’s biggest messages was ‘take care of you’,” Lattanzi added. “If you don’t take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else.”

Lattanzi shared that after hosting her mother's annual Walk for Wellness on October 8 in Melbourne, Australia, she will be taking a much-needed break to recuperate, urging others to make sure they’re also actively taking care of their health.

“After the walk I’m going to disappear for about three weeks, just to honor my mind, body and spirit because I’m developing a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body,” she said.

“I just wanted to say to anyone who I have been inconsistent with, I’m so sorry. I haven’t been consistent with myself and I haven’t been taking care of myself,” Lattanzi ended. “So in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the Wellness Walk, I’m going to take a month to do that so that I can be of complete service to everyone else.”

Newton-John died on Aug. 8, 2022 at age 73, five years after she announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer which had metastasized to the sacrum. For the past year, Lattanzi has vowed to “carry the torch for my mama” by endorsing the fundraiser and working for Newton-John's facility.

“Real talk. In order to take care of others, you must first start with you. This is a universal truth, a universal law,” she added in the caption. “I look forward to coming home 🏡 to my power. I will see you at the walk! And I look forward to health and wellness again. We never know what someone’s inner world really looks like. Please take care of you, and your capacity for healing others and being more powerful than you ever could have imagined will follow. Take it easy. Take it slow. Easy does it darlings.”

Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Back in March, Lattanzi opened up to PEOPLE about following in her mother's footsteps by taking the reins of Newton-John’s annual cancer walk fundraiser alongside her stepfather John Easterling.

"It's an incredible honor," she said. "I could never imagine letting my mom's dream die, and I feel her inside of me, guiding me, like 'This is your job. This is what you're supposed to do.'"

This will be the 10th walk to support the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, which offers both traditional cancer treatments and research as well as holistic wellness support like oncological massages, acupuncture and music therapy.

"I really want to expand the wellness center and what's available to people," she told PEOPLE of her plans for patient services like, "IV drips of vitamins and minerals and even maybe a bar where they can get herbal remedies." She added, "My mom far outlived what most people expected because of these medicinal properties."

"For anyone who's gone through grief, it's a rollercoaster," Lattanzi said at the time. "It's like you're in the ocean and it'll be quiet and still and all of a sudden the giant wave comes and sweeps you deep down. I think doing this work for her is helping me. It's helping me not lose it, if that makes any sense, because I'm keeping her dream alive."

