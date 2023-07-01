Olivia Munn Twins in Matching Outfits with Son Malcolm on ‘Family Vacation’ with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is twinning with son Malcolm Hiệp!

The actress, 42, shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which she and her 18-month-old son can be seen on “a family vacation” in Idaho with John Mulaney.

In some of the snaps, Munn matches her son in brown overalls. One photo shows the proud mom with her legs sprawled out, while Malcolm walks in front of her.

“Matching my little Malc,” Munn captioned one Instagram Story post of herself and her son walking through a grassy field.

“I did this,” she wrote alongside another photo.



Munn matched her son Malcolm in overalls on a recent family trip. Olivia Munn/Instagram

"My baby boy. Thank God for you,” Munn said in another Instagram Story post, alongside a close-up shot of Malcom.

Another video shared shows the toddler enjoying some fishing with his dad in a nearby lake. One other photo features Munn and Mulaney, 40, smiling with Malcolm as they sit close to the water, under a sunny sky.

A cute final picture shows Malcolm in happy spirits, laughing outside as he wears a puffer coat and a cute furry cap with bear ears.

The mother-and-son duo even mirrored the same poses. Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn’s family vacation took place after she posted a tribute to Mulaney on Father's Day last month.



First sharing an Instagram Reel of the comedian and their son, Munn was heard behind the camera helping the smiling toddler with his lines — or, more accurately, line of "Happy Father's Day."

After Malcolm celebrated his dad — with lots of help from mom — the Big Mouth voice actor laughed and planted a big kiss on the toddler.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared the adorable video on her own Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Every day for the past 18 months these two fall more in love with each other. Lucky me that my son gets you as his father."