Olivia Munn Twins in Matching Outfits with Son Malcolm on ‘Family Vacation’ with John Mulaney

The actress and her toddler wore matching overalls on a family trip to Idaho

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 1, 2023 12:29PM EDT
Olivia Munn Twins With Son Malcolm
Olivia Munn. Photo:

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn is twinning with son Malcolm Hiệp!

The actress, 42, shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which she and her 18-month-old son can be seen on “a family vacation” in Idaho with John Mulaney.

In some of the snaps, Munn matches her son in brown overalls. One photo shows the proud mom with her legs sprawled out, while Malcolm walks in front of her. 

“Matching my little Malc,” Munn captioned one Instagram Story post of herself and her son walking through a grassy field.

“I did this,” she wrote alongside another photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Olivia Munn Twins With Son Malcolm
Munn matched her son Malcolm in overalls on a recent family trip.

Olivia Munn/Instagram

"My baby boy. Thank God for you,” Munn said in another Instagram Story post, alongside a close-up shot of Malcom.

Another video shared shows the toddler enjoying some fishing with his dad in a nearby lake. One other photo features Munn and Mulaney, 40, smiling with Malcolm as they sit close to the water, under a sunny sky. 

A cute final picture shows Malcolm in happy spirits, laughing outside as he wears a puffer coat and a cute furry cap with bear ears. 

Olivia Munn Twins With Son Malcolm
The mother-and-son duo even mirrored the same poses.

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn’s family vacation took place after she posted a tribute to Mulaney on Father's Day last month.

First sharing an Instagram Reel of the comedian and their son, Munn was heard behind the camera helping the smiling toddler with his lines — or, more accurately, line of "Happy Father's Day."

After Malcolm celebrated his dad — with lots of help from mom — the Big Mouth voice actor laughed and planted a big kiss on the toddler.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared the adorable video on her own Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Every day for the past 18 months these two fall more in love with each other. Lucky me that my son gets you as his father."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video Of Daughter Luna Cuddling Baby Wren
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Luna Cuddling Baby Brother Wren
Nick Cannon/Tiktok
Nick Cannon and Twins Moroccan and Monroe Dance to Mariah Carey’s ‘Touch My Body’: ‘Shout Out to Mommy’
Bethany Hamilton welcomes baby girl Alaya Dorothy Dirks
Bethany Hamilton Welcomes Baby No. 4: 'Meet Our Beautiful Daughter'
Liv Tyler and Family Celebrate as Son Milo, 18, Graduates High School: 'What a Journey'
Liv Tyler Shares Rare Family Photos from Son Milo's High School Graduation: 'What a Journey'
Chelsea Handler visits SiriusXM Studios on June 07, 2023
Chelsea Handler Doesn't Agree with Child-Free Public Spaces Despite Not Wanting Kids of Her Own
Chrissy Teigen children
Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Feeding Baby Brother Wren
Photo of a pregnant woman standing alone on a meadow
Brother Uninvited from Pregnant Sister's Wedding After Slamming 'Ridiculous Names' She Picked for Her Twins
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Sarah Levy Celebrates Son James' First Birthday: 'Love You More Than I Could've Ever Imagined'
Sarah Levy Celebrates Son James' First Birthday: 'Love You More Than I Could've Ever Imagined'
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Boy's Name
Christy Carlson Romano Celebrates Special Connection to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Baby's Name
Jeannie Mai and daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says Family Plays ‘Major’ Role in Daughter’s Life: ‘Takes a Village’ (Exclusive)
Sarah Herron Embryo loss
Sarah Herron Shows Moment She Learned of Failed Embryo Transfer in First Attempt Since Son's Death
Tia Mowry Celebrates âCompassionateâ Son Cree on 12th Birthday: âJust Endlessly Proudâ
Tia Mowry Celebrates ‘Compassionate’ Son Cree on His 12th Birthday: ‘I Am Just Endlessly Proud’
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's 1st Birthday with Trip to Disneyland
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's First Birthday with Trip to Disneyland
Kaley Cuoco at the Pacific Design Center; Kaley Cuoco daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Matilda Playing with Bubbles: 'She’s Unsure Lol'
chrissy teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Raves About New Baby Boy Wren's Hair with Adorable Video: 'Simple Plan Is Shaking'