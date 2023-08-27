Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake for Partner John Mulaney

The actress, 43, shared the baking disaster on Instagram as Mulaney turned 41 on Saturday

Published on August 27, 2023 12:20PM EDT
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney. Photo:

Olivia Munn/Instagram, Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Olivia Munn’s son can’t keep his hands to himself!

The actress, 43, shared a hilarious video of her 20-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp, shared with partner John Mulaney, destroying the birthday cake she made for the Big Mouth star as he turned 41 on Saturday. 

Munn first filmed her freshly-iced cake as it perched on a tray on a table indoors on her Instagram Story. “I tried to make a four-layered birthday cake and the bottom layer is coming out,” she said.

“This doesn’t look like the picture. What do you think, John?” Munn asked Mulaney, who sat further along the table.

Munn shared a clip of son Malcom trying to get near Mulaney's birthday cake.

Olivia Munn/Instagram

“I never saw the picture, so it might look like it," he replied. “Like and subscribe for more baking tips,“ Munn joked in the caption. Their son’s hand was next seen in the shot trying to grab a knife that lay next to the cake before Munn stopped him quickly.

Despite her efforts, Malcolm managed to get his hands on the cake, and she captured the moment on video.

“Almost — I was too late, and I caught him at this stage,” Munn said in the clip as Malcolm's hand was seen covered in icing next to a large handmade dent in the cake. He attempted to grab the cake again, as Munn shouted, “Whoa, no no, no, no! Oh my gosh!” as Mulaney said the same in reaction.

Malcom ended up destroying the cake in another video.

Olivia Munn/Instagram

“Okay,” Munn said as their son replied, “Oh no!”, causing her to laugh. “The other side of the cake,” she wrote in the caption.

Munn also posted a professional photo of the birthday cake she’d tried to make with the caption “The inspo,” followed by a photo of the cake she ended up with, writing “The reality” in the caption, before Malcom destroyed it. 

Moving on from the cake disaster, Munn shared a sweet snap of her and Mulaney with their son standing on a stone-paved balcony in front of the sea. Mulaney held onto a bunch of colorful balloons and larger ones that read ‘Happy Birthday’, as they floated high in the air. 

“41 balloons,” Munn explained in the caption. “Happy happy birthday John,” she continued, adding a love heart emoji at the end. She posted a final photo of Mulaney’s birthday cake sliced into as she gave her review, writing, “The cake was delicious. And ugly. Success!”

